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County Earns 33 NACo Achievement Awards

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 18, 2026) – Charlotte County has been recognized with 33 2026 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties. The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards recognize outstanding programming in 18 categories aligned with the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, libraries, management, information technology, health, civic engagement and more. Launched in 1970, the program is designed to celebrate innovation in county government. Each nominated program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications.

“I want to congratulate everyone involved in the programs and services that earned this distinction,” said Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores. “Recognition like this not only reflects well on the people doing the work, it underscores to members of our community that my colleagues are working for them with distinction, employing creativity, initiative and best practices in the delivery of public services.”

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County Earns 33 NACo Achievement Awards

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