Done Rite Services - HVAC, Plumbing, & Electrical Wins 2026 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in Tucson

Jordan Benjamin President of Done Rite Services Done Rite Services - HVAC, Plumbing, & Electrical wins 2026 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

Done Rite Services is an HVAC, Plumbing, & Electrical company in Tucson, wins top honor in the Medium-Sized Business category from the Better Business Bureau

This recognition reflects the values our team brings to work every day and our commitment to always doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.” — Jordan Benjamin

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Done Rite Services , a leading plumbing, HVAC, and electrical contractor in Tucson, Arizona, has been named the winner of the 2026 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Medium-Sized Business category.The Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona presented the award, which was sponsored by South32, to recognize businesses that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to integrity, trust, and ethical business practices.The BBB Torch Award for Ethics is one of the most prestigious honors a business can receive from the Better Business Bureau. The award recognizes organizations that build trust with their customers, treat employees with respect, and contribute positively to the communities they serve.Done Rite Services - HVAC, Plumbing, & Electrical earned this distinction by consistently upholding the highest standards of transparency and ethical conduct across every aspect of its operations."Great companies aren't built on a single moment. They're built on doing the right thing over and over again," said Jordan Benjamin, owner and president of Done Rite Services."This recognition reflects the values our team brings to work every day and our commitment to always doing the right thing, even when no one is watching."Done Rite Services is a family-owned, full-service plumbing, HVAC, and electrical contractor that has served the greater Tucson area since 2014. The company holds dual commercial and residential licenses in plumbing, heating and cooling, and electrical work , allowing it to handle a wide range of projects for homeowners and businesses throughout Southern Arizona.Done Rite Services provides air conditioning installation, AC repair, heating system maintenance, plumbing repairs, sewer line service, electrical panel upgrades, and remodeling services to communities including Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Catalina Foothills, Vail, Green Valley, Saddlebrooke, Casas Adobes, and South Tucson.The company has built a reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction, earning a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google and top-rated status on Yelp, Nextdoor, and Angi.Done Rite Services has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau since becoming accredited in 2018. The company was also a finalist for the Arizona Daily Star Readers' Choice Awards in 2024 and a Readers' Choice Award winner in 2025.Co-owners Jordan Benjamin and Cary Benjamin founded Done Rite Services on a simple principle: deliver great service, excellent workmanship, and quality products at a fair and competitive price.That principle has guided the company through more than a decade of growth, from a small local operation to a trusted name in residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services across the greater Tucson metro area.The BBB Torch Award for Ethics further solidifies Done Rite Services as one of the most trusted and ethical home service providers in Southern Arizona. As a licensed, bonded, and insured contractor, Done Rite Services remains dedicated to serving its customers with honesty, professionalism, and the highest level of care.For more information about Done Rite Services or to schedule a plumbing, HVAC, or electrical service appointment, visit doneritesvcs.com or call (520) 369-3966.About Done Rite ServicesDone Rite Services is a family-owned plumbing, HVAC, and electrical company headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.Founded in 2014 by Jordan Benjamin and Cary Benjamin, the company provides residential and commercial services including air conditioning installation and repair, heating system maintenance, plumbing repairs, sewer line service, electrical panel upgrades, and home remodeling.Done Rite Services holds an A+ BBB rating, maintains a 4.9-star Google rating, and is the winner of the 2026 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Medium-Sized Business category.The company is licensed, bonded, and insured and serves the greater Tucson area including Marana, Oro Valley, Vail, Green Valley, Catalina Foothills, and surrounding communities. Learn more at doneritesvcs.com.

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