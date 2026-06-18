Legislature Passes Bill Strengthening Early Literacy Instruction

The Massachusetts Legislature today passed landmark literacy legislation that will transform how the Commonwealth teaches children to read.

An Act relative to teacher preparation and student literacy establishes clear statewide standards for evidence-based reading instruction—requiring the teaching of phonics, ensures access to high-quality K-3 curricula, enhances educator training and support, and creates new reporting and accountability systems.

Having passed both branches of the Legislature, the bill now goes to Governor Healey for her signature.

“As a former public-school teacher, and as someone committed to improving the future of our Commonwealth, the drop in reading scores that students in Massachusetts have experienced in recent years is simply unacceptable,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “This bill reflects the Legislature’s commitment to ensuring that every school district in Massachusetts has access to the most effective early literacy instruction. The Commonwealth has a long and proud history of being a national leader in education, but in order to maintain that leadership, we must keep pace with what is proven to be effective in the classroom, which is exactly what this legislation does. I would like to thank Chairman Gordon, my colleagues in the House, and our partners in the Senate for working to get this critical legislation to the Governor’s desk for her signature.”

“We expect our kids to put in their best efforts when they go to school; in turn, our kids deserve our best efforts when it comes to teaching them how to read,” stated Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “My family has personal experience with reading struggles, so I understand what so many students and parents are dealing with when it comes to literacy education not making the grade. That’s why I’m proud that the Senate prioritized this issue—and I’m proud we are getting this bill to the Governor’s desk. I am extremely grateful to the members of the conference committee, our partners in the House, and all of the people who spoke up on the need for high-quality comprehensive literacy instruction in our schools.”

“This legislation represents a bold move on the part of the Legislature to stand up for our young readers,” said Representative Ken Gordon (D-Bedford), House Chair of the Conference Committee and House Chair of the Joint Committee on Education. “It is time that all young Massachusetts learners have access to high-quality, evidence-based reading curriculum, no matter their zip code or economic situation. This bill not only requires evidence-based education, but specifically excludes curricula that show students pictures or provide hints, rather than focus on the letters of the word.”

“This is a pivotal moment for children across our state as we advance the critical legislation, I filed to ensure every student gains essential literacy skills,” said Senator Sal N. DiDomenico (D-Everett), Senate Chair of the Conference Committee and the lead Senate bill sponsor. “We all recognize that teaching our kids to read and write is one of the most fundamental responsibilities we have, yet far too many students are still falling short of basic literacy benchmarks. As co-chair of the conference committee, I was proud to collaborate with many educators to craft evidence‑based policies that will strengthen early literacy instruction and set our students on a path to lifelong success. I want to express my gratitude to Senate President Spilka, my fellow conferees, my staff, the educators, and the committed advocates whose dedication helped carry this important policy across the finish line.”

Although Massachusetts is recognized as a national leader in education and our students consistently test high among national peers, recent data confirms there is more work to do. English Language Arts (ELA) scores continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels. Almost 60 percent of all students in grades 3-8 are not meeting or exceeding expectations in ELA, and 50 percent in grade 10 are not meeting or exceeding ELA expectations. Additionally, achievement gaps among major racial and ethnic student groups and low-income students have widened when compared with 2019, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

High-Quality Early Literacy Education

The bill defines evidence-based early literacy as instruction featuring phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and phonemic awareness, and is demonstrated to produce significant and positive effects on student learning outcomes. It prohibits curricula that are not evidence-based and curricula that rely on implicit or incidental word reading strategies, including MSV/three cueing.

Many school districts in Massachusetts have already switched to evidence-based early literacy curricula, with some assisted by grants awarded through the state’s Literacy Launch program, administered by DESE and funded by the Legislature at $35 million. However, some school districts have yet to fully adopt evidence-based literacy curricula that have been proven to be most effective in improving reading outcomes.

The bill requires DESE to extend its free, high-quality K-2 literacy curriculum, currently available to Massachusetts school districts through grade 2, to include grade 3. DESE will be required to continue its practice of maintaining a list of other evidence-based K-3 literacy curriculum options that is kept up to date with current best practices and new curriculum releases. The bill also allows districts to apply to DESE to use a K-3 literacy instruction curriculum that is not on DESE’s approved list, provided DESE verifies that the curriculum utilizes evidence-based literacy instruction and meets quality standards.

The bill requires school districts to assess students’ reading abilities and review their progress at least twice each school year from kindergarten through third grade. For students who perform significantly below established benchmarks, schools must notify families of the screening results and provide a plan to address the student’s needs.

The bill also formalizes dyslexia and literacy screening requirements by requiring schools to develop protocols for identifying potential neurological learning disabilities, including dyslexia, and to report their screening practices annually.

To track progress, DESE must collect, aggregate, and publish annual statewide data on districts’ use of literacy curricula and instructional practices. In addition, literacy curriculum requirements will be incorporated into the district’s improvement plans that school districts are already required to develop every three years, ensuring that implementation of and compliance with the new literacy requirements are regularly monitored and addressed.

Teacher Preparation

The bill supports educators by requiring DESE to provide tools and resources that help school districts offer professional development that is aligned with evidence-based reading curricula for kindergarten through third-grade literacy teachers, paraprofessionals, and reading specialists. In addition, the legislation expands upon a 2024 pilot program for paid teaching apprenticeships in high-needs districts by directing DESE to support participants’ wages and essential expenses, making the program more accessible and inclusive.

DESE is also required to evaluate and report on the program’s outcomes, including licensure pass rates, hiring results, impacts on student achievement, and the feasibility of expanding the apprenticeship model statewide.

Finally, the bill ensures that educator preparation programs are preparing future educators in alignment with evidence-based literacy instruction.