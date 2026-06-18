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Proposed Cleanup – Former Port Mobil Terminal Site (Operable Unit-1) (Staten Island) Comment Deadline

Proposed Cleanup – Former Port Mobil Terminal Site (Operable Unit-1) (Staten Island) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: June 19, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/417e2a8?reqfrom=share

DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to Operable Unit 1 of the Former Port Mobil Terminal Site #243016 (Staten Island, Richmond County). Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Friday, June 19, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at: 

https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/243016/            

And at:

Office of Borough President Vito Fossella
Staten Island Borough Hall
10 Richmond Terrace
Staten Island, New York 10301

Staten Island Community Board 3
1243 Woodrow Road, 2nd Floor,
Staten Island, New York 10309

Charleston Branch of the New York Public Library
225 Bricktown Way,
Staten Island, NY 10309
929-284-3660

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Proposed Cleanup – Former Port Mobil Terminal Site (Operable Unit-1) (Staten Island) Comment Deadline

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