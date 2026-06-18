Clarinda Business Park Earns Iowa Certified Site Designation

June 18, 2026 (DES MOINES, IA) — The Hugh and Maxine Loudon Business Park in Clarinda has earned an Iowa Certified Site designation through the Iowa Economic Development Authority's (IEDA) Certified Site program, joining a growing number of Iowa communities offering development-ready locations that meet nationally recognized standards.

The 61-acre site, owned by the city of Clarinda, is located along the U.S. Highway 71 and Iowa Highway 2 bypass. The certification recognizes that the property has completed environmental and infrastructure assessments and other due diligence requirements, helping reduce risk and shorten timelines for prospective development projects.

Located in southwest Iowa’s Page County, the Hugh and Maxine Loudon Business Park has benefited from investments in roads, water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and site access improvements.

"Site readiness can make all the difference when companies are evaluating locations for expansion," said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. "Clarinda has done the groundwork needed to compete for future business investment and quality jobs, adding to Iowa's strong portfolio of certified sites."

Today, local officials and economic development leaders gathered to mark the groundbreaking of the business park and dedicate the site in honor of the family's land donation.

“The Hugh and Maxine Loudon Business Park is a generous gift to Clarinda’s future — a bold investment that reflects the spirit of this community, builds excitement for new opportunities and creates lasting economic impact through business growth, job creation and long-term community prosperity,” said Amy McQueen, executive director of Clarinda Economic Development Corporation.

Since launching in 2012, the Iowa Certified Site program has become one of the most comprehensive in the nation, evolving alongside industry and site selection standards. Site certification is a critical factor in today’s competitive site selection landscape, with certified locations attracting more than $2.3 billion in capital investment across Iowa.

Clarinda's certification was supported through the Iowa Rural Certified Site Initiative, a program created during the 2024 legislative session to help rural communities offset the costs of preparing industrial sites for certification and development. Clarinda was among the first communities selected to participate.

The certification process is overseen by Quest Site Solutions, a nationally recognized site selection firm based in Greenville, South Carolina. This rigorous, third‑party review provides companies with confidence that certified sites have been thoroughly vetted and are ready for investment.

To learn more about the Iowa Certified Site program and explore certified sites across the state, visit iowaeda.com/certifiedsites.

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