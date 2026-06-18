The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Fellowship Trained Psychiatrist: Jonathan Ortego, MD, QME

Dr. Jonathan Ortego has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Ortego, MD is a double board certified psychiatrist and Fellowship trained at the New York University School of Medicine. He brings clinical expertise in the evaluation and treatment of complex psychiatric conditions, including mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma‑related disorders, disruptive behavior disorders, psychotic disorders, substance use disorders, and dual diagnosis cases across adult populations, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr Ortego’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Los Angeles● Bellflower● Sylmar● Hesperia● Fontana● Pittsburg● Apple Valley● Lancaster● Long Beach● West SacramentoDr. Ortego completed his psychiatry residency at Emory University School of Medicine and a fellowship at the New York University School of Medicine. He earned both his Medical Degree and Master of Public Health in Global Health Systems and Development from Tulane University, graduating summa cum laude in Neuroscience and Anthropology.Dr. Ortego has contributed to psychiatric care in emergency, inpatient, consultative, and outpatient settings, with a consistent emphasis on improving access to acute psychiatric services for vulnerable populations. He has contributed to psychiatric research and health policy, with publications in peer-reviewed journals, and has presented on topics such as the psychiatric manifestations of endocrine disorders. He is also actively involved in medical education and academic clinical leadership in psychiatry.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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