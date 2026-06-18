OSTERIA DI MERCATO AND KATAMI ANNOUNCE ONE-NIGHT-ONLY CULINARY COLLABORATION.

Osteria di Mercato Dining Room

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osteria di Mercato is proud to announce the next installment of its Collaboration Series, welcoming Katami fora one-night-only dining experience on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.The evening will showcase Italian tradition and Japanese precision with a seven-course tasting menu by Chef Maurizio Alvarado, Executive Chef of Osteria di Mercato, and Chef P. Launh, Chef de Cuisine of Katami. The menu features seasonal ingredients, handmade pasta, fresh seafood, wagyu, and live-fire cooking, paired with Italian and French wines selected by Marco Thompson, General Manager and Sommelier ofOsteria di Mercato.Tickets cost $375 per person, plus tax. The evening starts at 5:30 PM with a standing aperitivo at the bar, followed by assigned seatingfor dinner at 6:00 PM.This exclusive collaboration is an adult-only event. Because of the tasting menu, modifications are not available. All ticket sales are final.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Collaboration Series: Osteria di Mercato x Katami When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026Time: Aperitivo at 5:30 PM | Dinner at 6:00 PMPrice: $375 per person, plus taxExperience: Seven-course tasting menu with Italian and French wine pairingsReservations: https://resy.com/cities/houston-tx/venues/Osteria-di-Mercato/events/collaboration-series-osteria-di-mercato-x-katami-2026-06-23?date=2026-06-15&seats=2 COLLABORATION MENUPer iniziare:Tre Nigiri:Bluefin Tuna Chu-Toro, ramp salsa verdeOra King Salmon, smoked ricotta, tomato jamBranzino, black sesame saucepaied with Ferrari ‘Le Perle’ 2017Antipasti:Tomato Terrine - basil, crostiniWagyu Tartare - brioche, uni mascarponepaired with Cantina del Notaio ‘Il Rogito’ Rosato 2017Le Paste:Mezzalune di Mais - corn and ricotta-filled pasta, sweet pepperagrodolce, basil emulsionpaired with Travaglino ‘Campo della Fojada’ Riesling 2016Rigatoni all’Agnello - lamb ragù, lemongrass soffritto,Parmigiano Reggianopaired with Louis Cheze ‘Bellissima’ Cote-Rotie 2022Secondo:Anatra alle Brace - charcoal-grilled duck breast, peach and tamarindjus, grilled okrapaired with Nino Negri ‘5 Stelle’ Sfursat 2020Dolce:Pesche e Crema - fresh peaches, sweet cream, basil, extra virgin olive oilpaired with Vedova Tarcisio Valdobbiadine DOCG CartizzeAbout Osteria di MercatoFrom the minds behind specialty Italian cafe and market Mercato and Company comes this cozy 30-seat restaurant that focuses on contemporary Italian cuisine and expert wine service. Executive chef Mauricio Alvarado’s culinary bona fides include stints at Tony Vallone’s restaurants andMichelin-starred kitchens in California, including Cyprus. In the dining room, award-winning sommelier Marco Thompson oversees a beverage program that highlights regions across Italy.About KatamiFour-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Manabu Horiuchi, known as Chef Hori-San, together with Partner Yun Cheng and Managing Partner Ryan Snyder, opened Katami in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood as a sushi, wagyu, and sake-focused restaurant. Katami, a name that translates to “gift” or “keepsake” in Japanese, represents what Chef Hori-San believes is the future of Japanese cuisine in America. It is his gift to the city of Houston, inspired by the support he has received over the past 15 years since he and Yun introduced sister restaurant Kata Robata.A BOUTIQUE OSTERIA FOR WEST UNIVERSITYOsteria di Mercato is intentionally intimate — a neighborhood restaurant designed for West University. It is modern without abandoning tradition, refined without pretense, and disciplined without losing warmth.Dinner service only.Tuesday–Saturday | 5:30 PM–9:30 PMReservations available via Resy.OSTERIA di MERCATO3642 University Blvd., Suite 101Houston, TX 77005

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