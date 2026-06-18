OSTERIA DI MERCATO AND KATAMI ANNOUNCE ONE-NIGHT-ONLY CULINARY COLLABORATION.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Osteria di Mercato is proud to announce the next installment of its Collaboration Series, welcoming Katami for
a one-night-only dining experience on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
The evening will showcase Italian tradition and Japanese precision with a seven-course tasting menu by Chef Maurizio Alvarado, Executive Chef of Osteria di Mercato, and Chef P. Launh, Chef de Cuisine of Katami. The menu features seasonal ingredients, handmade pasta, fresh seafood, wagyu, and live-fire cooking, paired with Italian and French wines selected by Marco Thompson, General Manager and Sommelier of
Osteria di Mercato.
Tickets cost $375 per person, plus tax. The evening starts at 5:30 PM with a standing aperitivo at the bar, followed by assigned seating
for dinner at 6:00 PM.
This exclusive collaboration is an adult-only event. Because of the tasting menu, modifications are not available. All ticket sales are final.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Collaboration Series: Osteria di Mercato x Katami
When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Time: Aperitivo at 5:30 PM | Dinner at 6:00 PM
Price: $375 per person, plus tax
Experience: Seven-course tasting menu with Italian and French wine pairings
Reservations: https://resy.com/cities/houston-tx/venues/Osteria-di-Mercato/events/collaboration-series-osteria-di-mercato-x-katami-2026-06-23?date=2026-06-15&seats=2
COLLABORATION MENU
Per iniziare:
Tre Nigiri:
Bluefin Tuna Chu-Toro, ramp salsa verde
Ora King Salmon, smoked ricotta, tomato jam
Branzino, black sesame sauce
paied with Ferrari ‘Le Perle’ 2017
Antipasti:
Tomato Terrine - basil, crostini
Wagyu Tartare - brioche, uni mascarpone
paired with Cantina del Notaio ‘Il Rogito’ Rosato 2017
Le Paste:
Mezzalune di Mais - corn and ricotta-filled pasta, sweet pepper
agrodolce, basil emulsion
paired with Travaglino ‘Campo della Fojada’ Riesling 2016
Rigatoni all’Agnello - lamb ragù, lemongrass soffritto,
Parmigiano Reggiano
paired with Louis Cheze ‘Bellissima’ Cote-Rotie 2022
Secondo:
Anatra alle Brace - charcoal-grilled duck breast, peach and tamarind
jus, grilled okra
paired with Nino Negri ‘5 Stelle’ Sfursat 2020
Dolce:
Pesche e Crema - fresh peaches, sweet cream, basil, extra virgin olive oil
paired with Vedova Tarcisio Valdobbiadine DOCG Cartizze
About Osteria di Mercato
From the minds behind specialty Italian cafe and market Mercato and Company comes this cozy 30-seat restaurant that focuses on contemporary Italian cuisine and expert wine service. Executive chef Mauricio Alvarado’s culinary bona fides include stints at Tony Vallone’s restaurants and
Michelin-starred kitchens in California, including Cyprus. In the dining room, award-winning sommelier Marco Thompson oversees a beverage program that highlights regions across Italy.
About Katami
Four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Manabu Horiuchi, known as Chef Hori-San, together with Partner Yun Cheng and Managing Partner Ryan Snyder, opened Katami in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood as a sushi, wagyu, and sake-focused restaurant. Katami, a name that translates to “gift” or “keepsake” in Japanese, represents what Chef Hori-San believes is the future of Japanese cuisine in America. It is his gift to the city of Houston, inspired by the support he has received over the past 15 years since he and Yun introduced sister restaurant Kata Robata.
A BOUTIQUE OSTERIA FOR WEST UNIVERSITY
Osteria di Mercato is intentionally intimate — a neighborhood restaurant designed for West University. It is modern without abandoning tradition, refined without pretense, and disciplined without losing warmth.
Dinner service only.
Tuesday–Saturday | 5:30 PM–9:30 PM
Reservations available via Resy.
OSTERIA di MERCATO
3642 University Blvd., Suite 101
Houston, TX 77005
Alejandro Martinez
a one-night-only dining experience on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
The evening will showcase Italian tradition and Japanese precision with a seven-course tasting menu by Chef Maurizio Alvarado, Executive Chef of Osteria di Mercato, and Chef P. Launh, Chef de Cuisine of Katami. The menu features seasonal ingredients, handmade pasta, fresh seafood, wagyu, and live-fire cooking, paired with Italian and French wines selected by Marco Thompson, General Manager and Sommelier of
Osteria di Mercato.
Tickets cost $375 per person, plus tax. The evening starts at 5:30 PM with a standing aperitivo at the bar, followed by assigned seating
for dinner at 6:00 PM.
This exclusive collaboration is an adult-only event. Because of the tasting menu, modifications are not available. All ticket sales are final.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Collaboration Series: Osteria di Mercato x Katami
When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Time: Aperitivo at 5:30 PM | Dinner at 6:00 PM
Price: $375 per person, plus tax
Experience: Seven-course tasting menu with Italian and French wine pairings
Reservations: https://resy.com/cities/houston-tx/venues/Osteria-di-Mercato/events/collaboration-series-osteria-di-mercato-x-katami-2026-06-23?date=2026-06-15&seats=2
COLLABORATION MENU
Per iniziare:
Tre Nigiri:
Bluefin Tuna Chu-Toro, ramp salsa verde
Ora King Salmon, smoked ricotta, tomato jam
Branzino, black sesame sauce
paied with Ferrari ‘Le Perle’ 2017
Antipasti:
Tomato Terrine - basil, crostini
Wagyu Tartare - brioche, uni mascarpone
paired with Cantina del Notaio ‘Il Rogito’ Rosato 2017
Le Paste:
Mezzalune di Mais - corn and ricotta-filled pasta, sweet pepper
agrodolce, basil emulsion
paired with Travaglino ‘Campo della Fojada’ Riesling 2016
Rigatoni all’Agnello - lamb ragù, lemongrass soffritto,
Parmigiano Reggiano
paired with Louis Cheze ‘Bellissima’ Cote-Rotie 2022
Secondo:
Anatra alle Brace - charcoal-grilled duck breast, peach and tamarind
jus, grilled okra
paired with Nino Negri ‘5 Stelle’ Sfursat 2020
Dolce:
Pesche e Crema - fresh peaches, sweet cream, basil, extra virgin olive oil
paired with Vedova Tarcisio Valdobbiadine DOCG Cartizze
About Osteria di Mercato
From the minds behind specialty Italian cafe and market Mercato and Company comes this cozy 30-seat restaurant that focuses on contemporary Italian cuisine and expert wine service. Executive chef Mauricio Alvarado’s culinary bona fides include stints at Tony Vallone’s restaurants and
Michelin-starred kitchens in California, including Cyprus. In the dining room, award-winning sommelier Marco Thompson oversees a beverage program that highlights regions across Italy.
About Katami
Four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Manabu Horiuchi, known as Chef Hori-San, together with Partner Yun Cheng and Managing Partner Ryan Snyder, opened Katami in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood as a sushi, wagyu, and sake-focused restaurant. Katami, a name that translates to “gift” or “keepsake” in Japanese, represents what Chef Hori-San believes is the future of Japanese cuisine in America. It is his gift to the city of Houston, inspired by the support he has received over the past 15 years since he and Yun introduced sister restaurant Kata Robata.
A BOUTIQUE OSTERIA FOR WEST UNIVERSITY
Osteria di Mercato is intentionally intimate — a neighborhood restaurant designed for West University. It is modern without abandoning tradition, refined without pretense, and disciplined without losing warmth.
Dinner service only.
Tuesday–Saturday | 5:30 PM–9:30 PM
Reservations available via Resy.
OSTERIA di MERCATO
3642 University Blvd., Suite 101
Houston, TX 77005
Alejandro Martinez
Local Creative Services
+1 832-867-6172
email us here
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