JEC Chairman Schweikert to Hold Hearing on Healthcare Fraud and Leakage

WASHINGTON, DC – Joint Economic Committee Chairman David Schweikert will hold a hearing entitled “Protecting Patients and Taxpayers: Combating Healthcare Fraud and Leakage to Strengthen Program Integrity” to address both explicit fraud such as home health fraud as well as “leakage” in which healthcare programs are not being used as intended for example Medicare Advantage overpayments.

The hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET in room G-50 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Hearing: “Protecting Patients and Taxpayers: Combating Healthcare Fraud and Leakage to Strengthen Program Integrity”

Witnesses:

Dr. Brian Blase, Founder and President

Paragon Health Institute

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Dr. David Meyers, Associate Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice

Associate Director of the Center for Advancing Health Policy through Research

Vice Department Chair, Brown University

Providence, RI

Dr. Chris Pope, Senior Fellow

Manhattan Institute

New York, NY

Jessica Tillipman, J.D., Associate Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies

Government Contracts Advisory Council Distinguished Professorial Lecturer in Law

George Washington University Law School

Washington, DC

Date: 2:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Location: G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building

For more information visit: https://www.jec.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/hearings-calendar?id=A6B9649E-E1DD-4B84-A892-CCF26BDD044B

###