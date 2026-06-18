JEC Chairman Schweikert to Hold Hearing on Healthcare Fraud and Leakage
WASHINGTON, DC – Joint Economic Committee Chairman David Schweikert will hold a hearing entitled “Protecting Patients and Taxpayers: Combating Healthcare Fraud and Leakage to Strengthen Program Integrity” to address both explicit fraud such as home health fraud as well as “leakage” in which healthcare programs are not being used as intended for example Medicare Advantage overpayments.
The hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET in room G-50 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
Hearing: “Protecting Patients and Taxpayers: Combating Healthcare Fraud and Leakage to Strengthen Program Integrity”
Witnesses:
Dr. Brian Blase, Founder and President
Paragon Health Institute
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Dr. David Meyers, Associate Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice
Associate Director of the Center for Advancing Health Policy through Research
Vice Department Chair, Brown University
Providence, RI
Dr. Chris Pope, Senior Fellow
Manhattan Institute
New York, NY
Jessica Tillipman, J.D., Associate Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies
Government Contracts Advisory Council Distinguished Professorial Lecturer in Law
George Washington University Law School
Washington, DC
Date: 2:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Location: G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building
For more information visit: https://www.jec.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/hearings-calendar?id=A6B9649E-E1DD-4B84-A892-CCF26BDD044B
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.