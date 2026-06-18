Breakthrough Mental Health Counseling Enhances Support for Adolescents and Adults

Suffolk County practice expands Teen Therapy, Teenagers Therapy, and Adults Therapy services to meet rising mental health needs in Huntington and Long Island.

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakthrough Mental Health Counseling, a provider of counseling services that Huntington residents have increasingly turned to for mental health support, has announced an expansion of its clinical programs at its 755 New York Avenue location. The practice is bringing a broader range of mental health services to individuals throughout Suffolk County and Long Island, responding to a growing community need for accessible, individualized care close to home.

Mental health challenges continue to affect individuals of all ages across Long Island, with adolescents and young people particularly impacted by traumatic events or experiences, anxiety, depression, life transitions, difficulty with interpersonal relationships, family conflict, and more. Breakthrough Mental Health Counseling has structured its to address these needs at every stage of life, from through adulthood.

A cornerstone of the expanded offering is Adults Therapy for young adults and adults. The practice's Teen Therapy and Teenagers Therapy services provide services for adolescents aged to 18 years old, offering services for in a developmentally appropriate setting. The practice gives adolescents and teens a safe, confidential space and a non-judgmental space to work through emotional challenges, develop healthy coping strategies, and build long-term resilience, while helping younger clients express feelings. Counselors are trained to recognize signs of emotional struggle and support young people facing behavioral issues, anxiety disorders, depression, peer relationships, academic stress, family transitions, identity development, traumatic stress, trauma related to traumatic events Therapists in Huntington use psychotherapy and evidence-based treatment approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and to help adolescents change negative thoughts and build coping skills. The therapeutic approach is built around a strong, trusting alliance so that every client feels genuinely heard and supported. When clinically appropriate, trauma-informed care from a licensed therapist, along with parental involvement and family therapy, can strengthen communication, improve daily functioning, and support better outcomes.

For adult clients, the practice’s mental health counseling services provide services for through individual therapy and psychotherapy focused on lasting emotional wellness. The Adult Therapy approach addresses concerns including generalized anxiety, depression, stress management, life transitions, grief, relationship challenges, self-esteem, women's issues, and other mental health concerns. Therapists work collaboratively with each client to establish personalized goals and develop practical tools for sustainable mental and emotional. They also assist clients in building self-awareness, gaining a better understanding of recurring patterns, and making positive change through a holistic approach, an integrative approach, and solution-focused treatment.

“Access to quality mental health care should not be a be something every person in our community can reach,” said a spokesperson for Breakthrough Mental Health Counseling. “We have seen firsthand how much adolescents and adults in Huntington and the surrounding Long Island communities are seeking support. Our expansion is a direct response to that need. Finding the right therapist matters, and clients can access care through both in-person therapy and online therapy, including telehealth services. Whether someone is a teenager dealing with anxiety at school or an adult managing the pressures of everyday life, we are here to offer compassionate, professional care that helps people manage life, navigate life's challenges, and move toward a more meaningful life.”

Breakthrough Mental Health Counseling is also building relationships with local physicians, school counselors, pediatricians, and other healthcare professionals in Suffolk County who are seeking trusted referral partners for mental health support. The practice accepts a range of insurance plans and offers flexible scheduling to reduce barriers to access for local families and individuals. Its licensed therapist and mental health counselor team has extensive experience and works collaboratively to assist clients.

Located in Suite 230 at 755 New York Avenue, this Huntington location serves the Huntington area, and clients looking for therapists in Huntington will find the office conveniently situated near Heckscher Park as well as surrounding communities including Cold Spring Harbor, Melville, Commack, Northport, and the broader Long Island region. Visitors can use the website search bar to explore services and request appointments. Appointments can be scheduled directly through the practice’s website at bmhcounseling.com.

About Breakthrough Mental Health Counseling

Breakthrough Mental Health Counseling is a professional counseling practice located in Huntington, New York, with therapists and PTSD therapists serving adolescents, teenagers, and adults throughout Suffolk County and Long Island, including those seeking treatment for trauma-related needs. The practice provides individualized therapy and mental health counseling services for anxiety, depression, stress, life transitions, grief, and emotional wellness challenges. With a commitment to compassionate, evidence- care, Breakthrough Mental Health

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