Stark County Man, Nonprofit Indicted in Theft of Charitable Donations

(CANTON, Ohio) — A Stark County man and his nonprofit organization have been indicted for allegedly stealing approximately $375,000 in charitable donations over three years, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson announced today.



Jamar Fleming, 41, and Agape Ministries, a nonprofit he founded in Canton, both face felony charges of aggravated theft and telecommunications fraud in Stark County Common Pleas Court.



According to the indictment, from June 2022 through May 2025, Fleming diverted donated funds for personal use while serving as the organization’s CEO and pastor. The nonprofit operates mentorship programs for at-risk youth in Canton.



Fleming also faces charges of failing to file income tax returns for 2022, 2024 and 2025, as well as filing incomplete, false and fraudulent returns for 2023.



The Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section conducted the investigation and was appointed by the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office to prosecute the case.



Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.



Ohioans who suspect a charitable organization of fraud or misuse of funds can file a complaint at charitable.ohioago.gov or by calling 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

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