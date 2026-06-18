Stuart Budget Signed Into Law, Providing Relief and Resources for Working Families

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A state budget focused on affordability is now law thanks to state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, who helped pass a balanced budget prioritizing direct relief for Illinoisans and investing in the resources Washington is trying to slash.

“The federal government has touted reduced government spending by gutting necessary organizations and resources,” said Stuart. “Our state budget, on the other hand, reallocates existing government funds to both minimize waste and maximize how we use our funds.”

Stuart’s work this legislative session concluded in passing a fiscally and socially responsible budget that relieves the cost-of-living crisis while making key investments in food security and other state services at risk of federal funding losses or total elimination.

The budget takes a number of smart steps to help families make ends meet, including:

Nearly $100 million to help families afford groceries and put food on the table after Washington slashes nutrition assistance for more than over 100,000 Illinoisans.. Creating the new FRESH Program, which provides a one-time $400 credit, giving families a lifeline while they work with providers to reactivate benefits, Expanding free and reduced-cost school lunches ensuring children affected by SNAP cuts have a sustainable meal, and Fully funding the Illinois Grocery Initiative to expand access to fresh food in food deserts.

after Washington slashes nutrition assistance for more than over 100,000 Illinoisans..

Making back-to-school shopping more affordable by cutting the state sales tax on clothes, supplies, and other essentials for students, families, and teachers from August 7 to August 16, 2026.

by cutting the state sales tax on clothes, supplies, and other essentials for students, families, and teachers from August 7 to August 16, 2026. Restoring property tax relief grants for schools so communities statewide can see property tax relief.

for schools so communities statewide can see property tax relief. $500 million focused on affordable homes for working families sometimes known as the “missing middle” who do not qualify for traditional assistance but struggle to find quality homes in their price range.

sometimes known as the “missing middle” who do not qualify for traditional assistance but struggle to find quality homes in their price range. Fully funding safety net hospitals and $10 million dedicated to support Federally Qualified Health Centers for the most vulnerable families.

and $10 million dedicated to support Federally Qualified Health Centers for the most vulnerable families. Strengthening public safety initiatives including homelessness prevention and community-based violence prevention.

including homelessness prevention and community-based violence prevention. Investing in public universities and community colleges through increased funding for MAP grants to help thousands of students access financial aid, and increasing funding for institutions of higher education.

“While the many in the federal government seem more focused on lining their own pockets than protecting the American people, we’re working to make sure everyone in Illinois can afford and access the resources and services they depend on, from healthcare to utilities,” said Stuart.