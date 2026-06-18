Mason Demands Removal of Rideshare Sexual Assault Liability Shield from Federal Legislation

GURNEE, Ill. — State Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, joins 284 women legislators from 44 states and territories, as well as 128 U.S. Congress members, to demand the removal of Amendment 041 from the BUILD America 250 Act (House Resolution 8870). Amendment 041 would protect rideshare platforms from accountability in cases of sexual assault, overriding state laws that protect drivers and passengers.

Mason issued the following statement in support of the demand:

“Rideshare companies are built on safety guarantees. They advertise safe transportation, safe rides home. And while largely, ridesharing is safe, there have still been several instances of misconduct. Instead of standing up for the survivors and ensuring protection for passengers and drivers alike, these companies want to hide from the consequences. And the federal government seems happy to let them.

“I stand with the hundreds of legislators across the country that prioritize the safety and well being of drivers and passengers over the reputation of rideshare companies. When any kind of sexual misconduct occurs during the ride, the rideshare company is liable. And that’s the way it should be. With this letter, I hope that’s the way it remains.”

The letter demanding the removal of Amendment 041 was sent to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on the morning of June 15.