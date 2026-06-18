Korean John's Painting Group PTY LTD wins the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Painters in Strathfield, NSW

STRATHFIELD, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards proudly announces that Korean John's Painting Group PTY LTD has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Painters in the Municipality of Strathfield, New South Wales. This prestigious recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, reputation, and overall business performance. Award recipients are selected following a comprehensive evaluation of customer reviews, business practices, and industry achievements.With more than 30 years of industry experience, Korean John's Painting Group PTY LTD has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality residential, commercial, and strata painting services throughout Sydney and surrounding communities. The company has earned an outstanding reputation for its commitment to exceptional workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction.Specialising in interior and exterior painting, Korean John's Painting Group PTY LTD offers customised solutions tailored to the unique needs of homeowners, businesses, and strata properties. The company also provides rendering services, high-pressure cleaning, roof coating, maintenance painting, and repairs, delivering comprehensive solutions designed to enhance and protect every property. Their team of licensed and insured painters uses premium-quality materials and industry-leading techniques to ensure lasting results.From the initial consultation through to project completion, Korean John's Painting Group PTY LTD is dedicated to providing a seamless customer experience. The team is known for its professionalism, punctuality, attention to detail, and commitment to completing projects on time and within budget. Their customer-focused approach has helped build long-lasting relationships with clients across the residential, commercial, and strata sectors. Customers consistently praise Korean John's Painting Group PTY LTD for the quality of its work, clear communication, and dependable service. The company's strong reputation has been built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and a genuine commitment to exceeding customer expectations.Customers consistently praise Korean John's Painting Group PTY LTD for its professionalism, punctuality, quality workmanship, responsiveness, and exceptional value. Reviews frequently highlight the company's expertise in interior painting, exterior painting, and door painting, with clients commending the team's clear communication, dependable service, and commitment to exceeding expectations. The company's strong reputation has been built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and a genuine dedication to customer satisfaction.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Korean John's Painting Group PTY LTD please visit https://johnspainting.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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