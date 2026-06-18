Cassidy Participates in Webinar in Response to Chiles v. Salazar Ruling

CHICAGO, Ill. – Following the contentious aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Chiles v. Salazar ruling, State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, is partnering with the American Bar Association (ABA) and the Trevor Project to host a 90-minute webinar addressing new constitutional questions about professional speech, state police powers, and protections for LGBTQ+ youth. This event will be virtual, on Thursday, June 18th at 12pm CT. The webinar will examine the Chiles decision and Colorado state’s legislative response, and how lawyers and lawmakers can similarly address conversion therapy within constitutional constraints.

“Eleven years ago, myself and other legislators passed a ban on the unethical practice of conversion abuse at the hands of medical professionals. While our state’s ban was not directly impacted by the Chiles decision, we must prepare for the possibility that future decisions will build on this one” Cassidy said. “I’m proud to work with the American Bar Association and the Trevor Project to explore legislative options and bring much-needed awareness to the battle ahead.”

The webinar will also explore the American Bar Association’s policy positions, Model Rules guidance, available ABA resources, and will conclude with concrete guidance on how lawyers can counsel clients, engage in policy work, and navigate their ethical responsibilities in this evolving area.

For more information, click here.