Manley Sponsors National Hook-Up of Black Women Golf Outing

JOLIET, Ill. – State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, sponsored the National Hook-Up of Black Women (NHBW) Golf Outing Monday. Rep Manley has been a longtime supporter of the Joliet chapter for many years, and is a sponsor of this event.

This event, titled “Swing for Strength: Driving Change for Domestic Violence Awareness” Golf Outing Fundraiser, highlights the impact of domestic violence and the importance of early intervention and support services.

“Domestic violence awareness is only one of the many critical women’s issues this organization is dedicated to serving,” Rep Manley said. “For over three decades they have worked toward collective change to improve the quality of life for people in our community. It’s been an honor to be a part of this vital organization.”

The outing brought together community leaders, businesses, advocates and supporters for a full day of golf, networking, raffles and awards. Participants enjoyed a welcoming atmosphere focused on generosity, collaboration and hope for survivors and their families. The National Hook-Up of Black Women Inc, Joliet Chapter, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable community service organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and their families through support of the arts, culture, education, health and wellness, and human service program.

The group provides free health and wellness screenings and seminars, as well as free leadership and life skills programs for both girls and boys. They also provide free empowerment seminars for parents in the community, and free books.

“I’ve been a member of NHW for several years, and learning about their literacy program is what drew me to the organization,” Rep. Manley said. “Their literacy program is just one of the impactful ways the NHBW serves the community.”

“Membership reflects a diversity of women from varied businesses, professions and community disciplines crossing all economic, social and educational levels,” according to the organization’s website, www.nhbwjoliet.com.

The event was held at Inwood Golf Course, 3200 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet.