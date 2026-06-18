2026 SJM Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race to be held tomorrow

MACAU, June 18 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will stage the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) tomorrow (19 June) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. The Organizing Committee convened the draw and technical meeting for the races today (18 June).

A thrilling lineup of races—including the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m)—will take place tomorrow (19 June) at 9:00 a.m. at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. Teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines will compete with local teams for the championships.

This year’s event has invited cultural and artistic groups to perform in parade shows themed around the intangible cultural heritage of dragon boat racing. The “SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival 2026” runs from 09:30 to 17:30 on race days at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and Anim’Arte NAM VAN, featuring themed photo zones, booths selling dragon boat-themed crafts and cultural products, local snacks, interactive games and performances to further enhance the festive atmosphere. This year’s event also collaborates with the “Art Everywhere – Cultural vibes at the weekend” organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau to create a lakeside carnival themed around dragon boat racing – an element inscribed on Macao's Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. In celebration of this traditional festival, the event deepens the integration of culture and sports to jointly promote the spirit of Tung Ng.

The Races will be broadcast live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Entertainment and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website of the “Macao International Dragon Boat Races” at www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.