"Policy Empowerment & Tech Synergy" Drives Implementation of Investment Projects and Expands New Opportunities for Tech Co-operation

MACAU, June 18 - To promote the appropriate diversification of Macao's economy and to facilitate the clustered development of the science and technology innovation industries, the Macao Enterprises Expansion Series – "Policy Empowerment & Tech Synergy" Sci-Tech Industry Matchmaking and Exchange Session was held today (18 June). Jointly hosted by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Association for Science and Technology of Macau (MAPST), with the support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDJ), the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, the event attracted over 100 representatives from technology enterprises, business associations, and industry professionals.

Through sessions encompassing science and technology policy presentations, market experience sharing, and business matching, the event aimed to help enterprises break down information barriers, build and expand their business networks, facilitate collaboration between upstream and downstream sectors of the sci-tech innovation industry chain, and accelerate project implementation as well as the commercialisation of research findings.

IPIM President Che Weng Keong stated in his speech that Macao is currently pro-actively aligning with the country’s "15th Five-Year Plan" and actively implementing the "1+4" strategy for appropriate economic diversification, thereby dedicating efforts to cultivating emerging industries such as high technology and big health. This exchange session aims to help tech enterprises expedite project implementation and integrate into the local market. By building a two-way exchange platform, it also encourages sci-tech enterprises to "go global" in search of collaborative business opportunities. IPIM will continue to leverage its functions in investment promotion and enterprise services, assisting companies in expanding international co-operation networks and overseas markets, while driving Macao's technological innovation capabilities to a new height.

Loi Chan, Vice President of the Association for Science and Technology of Macau (MAPST), pointed out in his speech that technology enterprises are crucial entities in connecting scientific research with the practical implementation of technological innovation outcomes. With "industry-enterprise matchmaking" at its core, this exchange session fully reflects the determination of departments like IPIM in helping tech companies take root in Macao and expand their markets. MAPST will continue to serve as a bridge and bond, assisting Macao’s tech enterprises in deeply aligning with high-quality resources in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Policy Presentations + Experience Sharing + Business Matching: Helping Enterprises Expand Networks and Drive Business Opportunities

The exchange session invited representatives from government departments and professional institutions to interpret various support policies. Among them, Fong Wai Hong, Chief Consultant Senior Technician of DSEDJ, introduced the Sci-Tech Park; Che Wai Meng, Senior Manager of FDCT, spoke on corporate-related funding schemes; Cheng Oi Lam, Special Technician of the Talents Development Committee, introduced Macao's Talent Recruitment System; Choi Kei Kuan, Pharmacist of the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF), explained the drug registration system; and representatives from Deloitte China presented on tax incentives for technology enterprises. Concurrently, representatives from "Macau Digit Force", a sci-tech enterprise established in Macao, were invited to share their practical business experiences and introduce the local application of their technological products.

Business matching sessions and product showcases for tech enterprises were conducted simultaneously at the venue, providing an interactive exchange platform for participating delegates to explore co-operation opportunities. In addition, dedicated consultation zones for policy and tax affairs were set up to address corporate inquiries.

Participating corporate representatives generally expressed that the event not only clearly outlined Macao’s business support policies but also facilitated connections with potential business partners, laying a solid foundation for their subsequent business layouts in Macao.

Continuously Hosting Business Matching Activities to Boost Key Industry Development

IPIM will continue to collaborate with relevant departments and institutions to regularly organise business matching and exchange activities targeting key industries, broaden industrial co-operation channels, and attract more high-quality sci-tech enterprises to establish their presence in Macao. Through these pragmatic measures, IPIM aims to support the innovative development of enterprises and continuously contribute to Macao's appropriate economic diversification.