UTM Holds 2026 Graduation Ceremony, CE Encourages Graduates to Leverage Their Professional Expertise to Serve Industry Development

MACAU, June 18 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held its 2026 Graduation Ceremony on 18 June at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. The Chief Executive and Chancellor of UTM, Mr. Sam Hou Fai, commended the University’s achievements in talent cultivation. This year, 521 graduates from doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degree programmes were awarded their certificates, marking a new chapter in their lives.

The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Sam Hou Fai, accompanied by Chair of UTM Council, Mr. Chan Chak Mo; and Rector, Ms. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan. Distinguished guests in attendance included representatives from the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR, the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison, members of the UTM Council, members of the UTM Development Foundation, Members of the Legislative Assembly, representatives from government departments and educational institutions, scholarship sponsors and organisations, as well as representatives from the tourism and service industries.

In his address, Mr. Sam Hou Fai affirmed that UTM has closely aligned itself with Macao's development positioning as a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure”, achieving notable progress in its distinctive disciplinary development, with fruitful outcomes in teaching and research, and a marked enhancement of its international competitiveness and recognition in the field of tourism education.

The SAR Government is systematically advancing the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, accelerating the creation of a hub for high-calibre international talent. CE expressed his hope that UTM would strengthen its organisational deployment and expedite its integration into the University Town framework, deepening industry-academia-research collaboration and expanding the scope for faculty-student exchanges, internships, practical training, and research innovation, so as to establish a new benchmark for tourism education in the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin.

He also offered words of encouragement to the graduates, urging them to keep their nation close to heart, stay rooted in Macao, and maintain a global outlook. He called on them to leverage their professional expertise to serve industry development, to tell the stories of Macao and China through their youthful vigour, and to strive forward and showcase their talents on the broad stages of culture and tourism integration, Macao-Hengqin synergy, and Greater Bay Area development, contributing their wisdom and strength to the long-term development of Macao and to the nation’s grand endeavour of advancing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernisation.

In her speech, Rector Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan stated that UTM is actively extending its educational presence in Hengqin. In the new academic year, several postgraduate programmes will commence at the first-phase of the University Town campus. The University continues to strengthen cooperation with overseas institutions and institutions in the Greater Bay Area. It has launched collaborative master’s programmes with the UN Tourism and established the “UTM-CRCS Centre for Innovative Talent Development” in collaboration with a Swiss institution, with several programmes to be extended to the Cooperation Zone. She encouraged graduates to integrate into the overall development of the nation, seize the opportunities presented by the Greater Bay Area and the Cooperation Zone, serve society with their professional expertise, and cultivate innovation, adaptability and empathy in the era of artificial intelligence.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Ms. Fiona Ian Hio Tong, a student of the Bachelor of Science in Tourism Event Management, reflected on her four years at the University and expressed gratitude for the extensive international exchange opportunities provided by UTM. She noted that in light of the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan and Macao’s “1+4” appropriate economic diversification development strategy, graduates are equipped with cross-cultural communication skills, adaptability and innovative thinking. With professional dedication, they are ready to contribute to the culture and tourism industries and showcase their talents in the coordinated development of Macao, Hengqin and the Greater Bay Area.

Prior to the ceremony, Mr. Sam Hou Fai had a warm conversation with several graduate representatives and took a keen interest in their career aspirations. He expressed his delight upon learning that they would either continue their academic pursuits or embark on careers that make full use of their professional training.