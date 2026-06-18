IPIM Visits Suzhou and Nanjing to Host "Seminar on Macao's Platform Advantages" Empowering Enterprises to Expand into Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking Markets

MACAU, June 18 - To fully leverage Macao's role as a "precise liaison" connecting the Chinese mainland with Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, and to assist mainland enterprises in expanding into these markets through the "Macao Platform", the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) joined forces with the Talents Development Committee, the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund (CPD Fund), the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries, the Macau Association of Banks, as well as various enterprises and institutions from Macao and Hengqin. From 15 to 18 June, the delegation conducted a four-day visit to multiple enterprises and organisations in Suzhou and Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, and hosted the "Seminar on Macao's Platform Advantages" in Suzhou and Nanjing on 16 and 17 June, respectively. The two seminars attracted over 200 corporate representatives from key fields including new energy, smart manufacturing and industrial software, biopharmaceuticals, legal services, and finance, all showing a strong and pro-active intent to expand overseas.



Focusing on Macao-Hengqin Synergistic Development and the "Precise Liaison" Role; Systematically Demonstrating Cross-Regional Resource Synergy

This series of seminars deeply focused on two core advantages: the "Macao-Hengqin Synergistic Development" and Macao's role as a "precise liaison". At the seminars, representatives from IPIM delivered a detailed introduction to Macao's business environment and its unique position as a "precise liaison" for Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, highlighting how the "China-PSC Business Compass" provides comprehensive support for mainland enterprises aiming to expand overseas. Representatives from the Talents Development Committee, the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund, the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries, the Macau Association of Banks, and corporate delegates also presented talent policies, an overview of the CPD Fund, overseas expansion services, and Macao's financial landscape. Together, they presented a one-stop support chain for corporate expansion spanning from policy and funding to talent and legal counsel, providing more on-point solutions for enterprises looking to establish a presence in Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets.

Building a Business Matching and Exchange Platform for Enterprises Expanding Overseas

Speaking at the Nanjing seminar, Director of IPIM Sam Lei noted that Macao's platform advantages are primarily reflected in three aspects: the China-Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) platform, the overseas expansion platform, and the service platform. Regarding the China-PSCs platform, Macao functions as a "precise liaison" to create mutually beneficial co-operation opportunities between Portuguese-speaking countries and mainland enterprises, including those from Nanjing. Since 2011, the "Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu-Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries" has utilised Macao's platform advantages for consecutive years to continuously drive the mutual development of China-PSCs economic and trade relations. Furthermore, a dedicated exhibition area and related thematic forums for Spanish-speaking countries will be added during the "31st Macao International Trade and Investment Fair" (MIF) to be held this October, aiming for precise business matching for both Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries.

In terms of the overseas expansion platform, Macao reinforces its function of connecting internal and external networks, partnering with Mainland enterprises from Nanjing and other cities to "go global as a team". This year, the SAR Government has already organised key enterprises to conduct business exchanges in Portugal and Spain, resulting in over a hundred signed agreements. Additionally, concerning the service platform, IPIM provides the "China-PSC Business Compass" and actively coordinates resources such as the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries. This dedicated effort aims to serve enterprises from Nanjing and other mainland regions in "going global" to explore overseas markets, including Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries.

Deepening Regional Co-operation to Jointly Serve Enterprises "Going Global"

Shen Yanfei, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People's Government of Jiangsu Province, stated in her speech that by combining Jiangsu's powerhouse manufacturing capabilities with Macao's global channels, the two sides can fully assemble a formidable "overseas expansion fleet". This collaboration will allow them to jointly cultivate PSCs’ markets and open up vast horizons under the "Belt and Road" Initiative. Chen Xiaodong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province, pointed out in his speech that Macao's unique advantage under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework serves as a "bridgehead" for Jiangsu enterprises to tap into international markets. He expressed expectations for Suzhou and Macao to deepen collaboration in cultivating Portuguese-speaking markets, facilitating overseas financing, and fostering industrial synergy, thereby nurturing more diversified growth areas for co-operation.



Conducting Field Visits to Benchmarking Enterprises in Both Cities for Precise Matchmaking of Overseas Expansion Demands

During their stay in Suzhou and Nanjing, the IPIM delegation visited local major enterprise overseas service centres and several key enterprises in Jiangsu Province. These included a China Top 500 enterprise specialising in optical fibre networks and new energy/materials, a leading enterprise in core hydrogen energy control technologies, a high-tech enterprise in vacuum coating equipment, and companies focusing on engineering contracting and equipment export. These visits further expanded multi-faceted collaboration and exchanges, helping Jiangsu enterprises "go global" to explore Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets.

Deepening Economic and Trade Co-operation between Macao-Hengqin and the Yangtze River Delta

Combining policy presentations, resource promotion, and corporate exchanges, this series of seminars and corporate visits effectively targeted the actual needs and practical efficacy of enterprises looking to expand into Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets. It played a positive role in deepening economic and trade co-operation between Macao-Hengqin and key cities in the Yangtze River Delta such as Suzhou and Nanjing, while encouraging mainland enterprises to "go global" by leveraging the "China-PSC Business Compass" service.

Looking ahead, IPIM will continue to visit more mainland provinces and cities to precisely align with benchmarking mainland enterprises interested in expanding into Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets. Utilising Macao as a pivot, IPIM aims to elevate the level of co-operation and service quality, assisting enterprises in efficiently developing Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries' markets and promoting Macao as an important bridge connecting the mainland with overseas regions.

The Suzhou station of the Seminar on Macao's Platform Advantages was hosted by IPIM, organised by the Suzhou Enterprise Overseas Service Centre, and supported by the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries. The edition in Nanjing was jointly hosted by IPIM, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, and the Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province, with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Jiangsu Sub-council and the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries serving as supporting organisations.