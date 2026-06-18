I-95 Northbound Paving Begins Next Week at Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) in Stafford

Starting late Sunday, June 21, expect varying northbound I-95 single and double lane closures nightly through early Friday, June 26, near the Route 610 interchange

FREDERICKSBURG – Interstate 95 northbound milling and paving will begin next week near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford County.

I-95 northbound travelers will encounter brief overnight delays near the interchange on Sunday through Thursday evenings, as crews close varying single and double travel lanes to accomplish the work.

The mobile operation will also require varying on- and off-ramp closures overnight along I-95 northbound at exit 143 during several evenings.

Weather permitting, nightly scheduled impacts for this overnight work zone on I-95 northbound include:

Sunday, June 21 - Monday, June 22

I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 1 to I-95 northbound closed, 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Single I-95 northbound lane closure begins at 10 p.m.

Double lane closure begins at 11 p.m.

All northbound lanes reopen at 4:30 a.m. Monday

Monday, June 22 - Tuesday, June 23

Route 610 eastbound on-ramp to I-95 northbound closed, 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound closed, 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Single I-95 northbound lane closure begins at 9 p.m.

Double lane closure begins at 10 p.m.

All northbound lanes reopen at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday

Tuesday, June 23 - Friday, June 26

Single I-95 northbound lane closure begins at 9 p.m.

Double lane closure begins at 10 p.m.

All northbound lanes reopen at 4:30 a.m. the following morning, ending for the week at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

I-95 northbound travelers affected by the on- and off-ramp closures should use the most convenient alternate interchange depending on their destination, including exit 140 (Courthouse Road).

I-95 northbound paving near the exit 143 interchange is expected to be complete in July 2026. Crews are milling and paving I-95 northbound travel lanes at mile markers 142-144, along with the northbound on- and off-ramps at exit 143.

Paving along I-95 southbound near exit 143 is nearly complete. All southbound on- and off-ramps will be open at exit 143 next week. A single southbound lane closure is scheduled between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24-Thursday, June 25.

VDOT work zones on I-95 and other locations in the Fredericksburg area are shared in a weekly lane closure list, which is posted on Friday afternoons on vdot.virginia.gov under VDOT News. It's also shared through VDOT’s Fredericksburg District Facebook page and X account.

511 Virginia

Check 511 Virginia for updates on these scheduled I-95 northbound lane closures near exit 143 and for information on traffic, incidents, work zones and to view traffic cameras.

Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511 Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

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