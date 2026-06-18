World No. 1 Para Tennis Champion Kendra Herber Takes The Court In Moorlow At The World Championships In Turin

Kendra Herber at the Para Standing Tennis World Championships, Monviso Tennis Club, Turin, Italy — June 2026.

The world's top-ranked para standing tennis player has signed an exclusive partnership with moorlow and she's competing in the brand on the world stage.

I really can get behind their mission to help brain health because my grandma suffered from dementia. Times are changing — and I'm proud to be part of that.” — Kendra Herber, World No. 1 Para Standing Tennis Player

WASHINGTON DC, MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- moorlow , the women-founded athleisure brand that donates a portion of every purchase to brain health charity partners Hilarity for Charity and BrightFocus Foundation , announced an exclusive partnership with Kendra Herber -- the world's No. 1 ranked para standing tennis player. Kendra will wear moorlow exclusively on the court, including this week at the Para Standing Tennis World Championships in Turin, Italy (June 19-21) -- one of the most prestigious stages in the sport.The timing couldn't be more meaningful. Kendra is arriving in Turin fresh off a strong showing at the European Championships in Surrey, England (June 13-16), and she carries with her a ranking she built in a way few athletes ever do. Less than a year ago, Kendra hadn't played competitive tennis since high school. Today, she is the world's best.Kendra's path to the top of para standing tennis runs through a remarkable athletic history. A former world champion paratriathlete, she made the transition to para tennis with the same relentless drive. Born with Fibular Hemimelia -- a congenital condition where the fibular bone is absent -- Kendra had her foot amputated at age two to enhance her long-term mobility. She has never let that slow her down. Her attitude on the court says it all: "I don't want to be 'good for being disabled'; I want to be a good tennis player...period."moorlow has donated a portion of every purchase -- every single one, year-round -- to Hilarity for Charity and BrightFocus Foundation since its founding, because its founders believe joyful movement is one of the most powerful things a woman can do for her brain."I really can get behind their mission to help brain health because my grandma suffered from dementia, and research has proven that getting outside and being active will significantly decrease your chances. I love their slogan Play Happy because we should all find joy in what we do, and tennis sure brings me a LOT of joy. I think it's fitting that moorlow has three women at their forefront, and I'm wearing their apparel to an event that's hosting its first-ever women's draw. In previous years, there haven't been enough women, so they had to play with the men -- but times are changing!"-- Kendra Herber, World No. 1 Para Standing Tennis Player and moorlow Partner"We built moorlow because we believe joy is a choice -- and movement is medicine. Kendra has spent her whole life proving exactly that. She doesn't just compete at the highest level; she does it on her own terms, with grit and joy and an unapologetic belief in what her mind and body can do together. That's Play Happy. We couldn't be more proud to have her carry that message to Turin."-- Holly Morris Espy, Co-Founder, moorlowmoorlow's performance-fabric collection is designed for women who move -- on and off the court. The line includes leggings, dresses, skorts, and tops. Every piece is designed with a bright pop of color, because moorlow believes joy is a choice -- and what you wear should reflect that. With every purchase, a portion is donated year-round to brain health charity partners Hilarity for Charity and BrightFocus Foundation.Website: moorlow.com | Instagram: @shopmoorlow | Facebook: @moorlow | TikTok: @shopmoorlowABOUT MOORLOWmoorlow is a women-founded athleisure brand co-founded by Holly Morris Espy, Brooks Kenny, and Sondra Hoffman. Built on the science-backed belief that movement builds connection and protects the mind, moorlow donates a portion of every purchase -- every single one, year-round -- to brain health charity partners Hilarity for Charity and BrightFocus Foundation. Giving back isn't a promotion. It's how moorlow does business. Learn more at moorlow.com.ABOUT KENDRA HERBERKendra Herber is the world's No. 1 ranked para standing tennis player (PST2) and a former world champion paratriathlete. Born with Fibular Hemimelia, Kendra has competed at the elite level across multiple adaptive sports, achieving her current world ranking in less than a year of competitive para tennis. She is also an author (WHOLE: A Leg Up On Life), speaker, disability advocate, and passionate voice for the inclusion of para tennis in the Paralympics. Learn more at kendraherber.com.

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