Joint Base Charleston acquires first locomotive in 60 years

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron unveiled the newest locomotive added to the Air Force inventory since 1966 at Joint Base Charleston, March 4, 2026.

“You can’t defend the nation without transportation,” said Christopher Tapscott, 628th LRS distribution section chief. “This locomotive will be a great aid toward our mission.”

Joint Base Charleston’s rail system plays a critical role in transporting millions of pounds of cargo. Managed by the 628th LRS, the railroad supports the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps by moving equipment, supplies and munitions throughout the installation. The cargo is then loaded onto ships for delivery to locations around the world, supporting military operations and national defense objectives.

“Acquiring the locomotive definitely had its own set of challenges,” said Tapscott. “The total cost was around three million dollars and COVID-19 practically put the entire thing on pause. Altogether, it took us over 8 years to bring this to fruition.”

Weighing approximately 120 tons, the locomotive features a rear-cab design and produces 1,800 horsepower. Its fuel-efficient technology allows it to move heavier loads while reducing fuel consumption, improving both operational efficiency and environmental sustainability compared to the installation’s older locomotives.

“It's a full-circle moment to be able to see a new locomotive working alongside the older ones,” said John Spry, 628th LRS vehicle operations supervisor. “I’m honored to have had a hand in something that will aid the installation for decades to come.”

The locomotive's arrival marks a significant modernization effort for the installation's rail operations. After years of planning, funding and coordination, the new engine is now operational, enhancing the installation’s ability to support joint force logistics requirements and maintain readiness well into the future.