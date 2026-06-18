Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey assumes responsibility of the First Team

FORT HOOD, Texas – In a tradition-rich ceremony on Cooper Field, the 1st Cavalry Division welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey as its 35th senior enlisted advisor on June 18, 2026.

The ceremony, which included the symbolic passing of the division colors, underscored the significance of leadership transitions in one of the Army’s most storied divisions.

Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson Sr., Command Sergeant Major for the 1st Cavalry Division, who served as senior enlisted advisor since May 2023, was recognized for his unwavering commitment and leadership as he prepares to retire after three decades of service.

During the ceremony, Carey thanked Jackson as well as his family.

“Thank you for your leadership, a world-class transition, and most of all, for your friendship,” Carey said. “The thoughtful way you welcomed our family shows exactly who you are.”

Carey, a seasoned leader with experience from team leader to the nominative level of sergeant major, most recently served as the Transformation and Training Command Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 Sergeant Major, at Fort Eustis, Virginia.

“He is returning home. He knows this Division, he knows our troopers, he knows our culture," Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, said about Carey. “He is a proven warfighter, an experienced leader, and a trusted steward of Army standards.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson, who served prior to Carey as the command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division, is retiring after 30 years in the U.S. Army. During his speech, he thanked his family, colleagues, and Troopers.

“You have taken care of me, and you have upheld the 1st Cavalry Division standard, and I believe in that,” Jackson said. “Thank you so much.”

Reflecting on Jackson’s legacy, Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, expressed his pride and gratitude.

“You have been a trusted advisor, a valued teammate, and a steadfast battle buddy,” said Feltey. “You have made this division better, and you have made me a better commander. Thank you for your service, your friendship, and your leadership.”

Carey accepted responsibility for the well-being of the division's Soldiers and families as he received the division colors from Jackson.

“As I step into the role of the division command sergeant major, I’m deeply aware of the weight of this responsibility and the legacy of the leaders who stood here before me,” said Carey. “I will give everything I have to make sure this division remains ready, lethal, disciplined, and cared for.”

In closing, Feltey said,” The colors are yours, the Troopers are ready, and the mission continues. I look forward to serving alongside you as we continue preparing this great division for whatever comes next. It’s a great team. It’s our team. We are the first team.”