Retired Chief Master Sergeant Wants to Help Veterans Heal Through Social Work

Springfield, Illinois — After 27 years in uniform, retired Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Velazquez knew how to lead Airmen, solve problems and take care of people. What she did not expect was how difficult it would be to step away from the identity that had shaped most of her adult life. Velazquez enlisted in 1998, her military career culminating in her role as Command Chief of the 183d Wing.

“I struggled so bad retiring in April 2025,” Velazquez said. “You lose that identity that you have. I was Chief Velazquez. I was the Command Chief of the 183d Wing.”

Velazquez, the former 183d Wing Command Chief, is now pursuing a new career as a mental health social worker. Her goal is to work with veterans and eventually open a farm-based practice that offers equine-assisted therapy and a peaceful place where veterans can reconnect, reflect and heal.

For Velazquez, social work is not a departure from military service. It is an extension of it.

Throughout her career, she was known as a people-focused leader who believed taking care of Airmen was essential to accomplishing the mission. Her husband, Chief Master Sgt. Bryan Velazquez, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 157th Air Operations Group, describes her leadership style as “People first, mission always,” adding that she was deeply invested not only in Airmen, but also in their families.

That focus on people began early in her career as an Air Force personnelist. In this role she managed military human resource programs, career progression, and helped guide commanders on benefits, assignments, and evaluations. She then transitioned into recruiting, casualty assistance, inspections and senior enlisted leadership. She said she often found herself helping Airmen during moments of crisis, whether they were dealing with family issues, mental health concerns, substance use, injuries or uncertainty about their futures.

“I really enjoyed that part of my career,” Velazquez said. “They usually don’t come to you when everything is fine. They’re usually in crisis, and they need assistance, and they don’t know where else to go.”

Her own experiences also shaped her path. Velazquez said she lived for years with anxiety and panic attacks before seeking help. She was later diagnosed with PTSD. Eventually, she realized she could not continue caring for Airmen without also caring for herself.

“I can’t help an Airman if I’m not taking care of myself,” she said.

Now, as a clinical social work student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and intern at Packard Mental Health Center in Springfield, Velazquez is working with adults facing serious mental health illness, including individuals involved in the justice system who have been found unfit to stand trial or not guilty by reason of insanity. The internship has exposed her to substance use, homelessness, trauma, untreated mental illness and the challenges people face when systems fail to support them early enough.

“It’s really interesting to see the level of care that these individuals are receiving,” she said. “If, as a society, we cared for people more, some of those individuals may not have ended up in the situations they’re in now.”

Velazquez originally hoped to intern with veterans, but the opportunity at Packard has given her broader experience with mental health needs. She believes those lessons will make her a stronger social worker when she returns her focus to the veteran community.

Her long-term vision is to create a safe, farm-based space for veterans that includes equine-assisted therapy, open farm time, a stocked pond, gardening, art classes and opportunities for connection.

Lila Dilbaitis, a licensed clinical social worker and former Director of Psychological Health at the 183d Wing, said Velazquez’s military experience translates naturally to social work through leadership, crisis management skills, cultural competence and ability to build trust.

Dilbaitis said Velazquez was known for balancing mission execution with genuine care for Airmen and for advocating for service members who needed help navigating jobs, military medical systems, financial challenges or other difficult situations.

Bryan says her desire to help others has always been part of who she is.

“Becky has always been the one to stand up and help when able,” he said. “Sometimes even if she has nothing to offer but just an ear for listening.”

Velazquez believes veterans bring an important perspective to social work because military service exposes people to different cultures, trauma, hardship and resilience in ways many civilians may not fully understand.

“We’ve seen the worst of humanity, but we’ve also seen the best of humanity,” she said.

As she moves from senior enlisted leader to future social worker, Velazquez is still doing what defined her military career, helping people through difficult moments and giving them a place to feel seen, heard, and supported.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities the Illinois Air National Guard gave me. I would encourage other service members to go after their goals. Find something you’re passionate about, you’re never too old to start something new.”