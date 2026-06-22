MERENA, Inc. Assembles Inaugural Board of Directors to Guide Growth of AI-Powered Personal Cyber Safety Platform

MERENA, Inc., created to empower individuals with the knowledge, guidance, and solutions necessary to protect themselves online

Board brings together seasoned leaders in cybersecurity, national security, technology and finance to help expand access to trusted online safety guidance

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MERENA, Inc. , dedicated to advancing online safety and resilience, today announced the formation of its inaugural Board of Directors. The board includes accomplished leaders from technology, venture capital, finance , consumer products and marketing industries. Together, they bring the strategic depth and institutional credibility to help MERENA, Inc. scale its mission to provide every individual with the awareness, knowledge and solutions to protect themselves online.The board draws on decades of leadership across government, technology, finance and business.Vishal Amin, Operating Partner at Crosspoint Capital and Founder of the Spades Institute, contributes deep expertise in cybersecurity, cloud technologies and national security across highly regulated industries, with a track record of building and advising organizations at the forefront of digital risk.Nick Copping, a physicist with a PhD from Caltech and an early Microsoft employee, has spent his career at the intersection of deep technical expertise and commercial growth — founding and scaling multiple successful ventures and now leading ZOOM Marketing, where he specializes in technology commercialization.Rick Crandall, Chairman of Donnelley Financial Solutions, is a veteran technology entrepreneur and investor whose experience scaling businesses and navigating public markets spans decades and multiple industry cycles.Kyle Hybl, President and CEO of El Pomar Foundation, has been a leading voice in cybersecurity advocacy, governance and community investment, bringing a rare combination of policy influence and institutional leadership to the board.Dawn Meyerriecks brings more than 30 years of experience driving technological innovation across the CIA, Department of Defense and commercial organizations, with a career defined by translating complex security challenges into scalable solutions.Bob Thompson, Founder and CEO of Underline, brings extensive experience in capital formation, corporate development and venture investing, having helped build and fund numerous technology companies from early stage through growth.Launched as an independent public benefit corporation following incubation within the National Cybersecurity Center, MERENA, Inc. is focused on making cyber resilience more accessible by helping individuals navigate online risk through clear, practical and personalized support. With MERENA, individuals have an AI-powered personal cyber advisor that communicates in plain language, not technical jargon. MERENA delivers cyber-safety alerts, interactive guidance and practical tools that help individuals protect their accounts, devices, identities and personal information in an increasingly complex digital world."The opportunity in front of MERENA is significant. Millions of individuals face cyber risks every day but lack access to guidance that is both trustworthy and easy to understand," said Greg Oslan, CEO and Chairman of MERENA. "We intentionally assembled a board with expertise spanning cybersecurity, national security, technology, governance and business growth. Their collective experience will help us scale our mission and ensure more people have access to the knowledge, guidance, and solutions they need to be safer online."About MERENA, Inc.MERENA, Inc. is transforming how individuals protect themselves online. Through a first-of-its-kind personal cyber advisor, MERENA uses agentic AI to deliver clear, practical and easy-to-follow online safety guidance. The platform provides a single place to manage the risks that come with daily online life, helping people better protect their accounts, devices, identities and personal information.Incubated within the National Cybersecurity Center, MERENA launched as an independent public benefit corporation in 2026. The company is serving a growing user base and building a strong partner network to connect individuals with the knowledge, guidance and solutions they need to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

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