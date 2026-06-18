Grand opening of fully affordable housing for individuals and families in Klamath Falls

SALEM, Ore. – Stewardship Development, Klamath Housing Authority (KHA), and Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) are partnering to celebrate a new 100% affordable housing development in Klamath Falls. The grand opening of Mountainview Townhomes takes place at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23. All 72 of the new development's homes are at affordable rates.

"The opening of Mountainview Townhomes represents an important milestone for our community,” stated KHA Development Director Diana Otero. “It not only provides safe, stable homes for families but also creates opportunities for hope, connection, and a stronger sense of belonging. This development reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all residents. We are proud to celebrate this achievement and look forward to the positive difference it will make in the lives of individuals and families for years to come."

Mountainview Townhomes received 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, as well as Oregon Affordable Housing Tax Credits, and Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) funds from OHCS. National Equity Fund (NEF) is the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) syndicator. Construction lending is provided by US Bank; permanent financing is through Network for Oregon Affordable Housing (NOAH). Oregon Department of Energy provided an energy grant to assist with the installation of solar panels, and Cascade Health Alliance also provided a grant to fund this development. Additionally, Mountainview Townhomes received eight project-based vouchers to serve very low-income families and individuals.

“Rural Oregon is vital to our state’s past, present, and future,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “There is so much more at stake here than just investments in housing. It is an investment in making everyday life better, made possible by locally led, community-driven visions. As the world and economy change, we need to meet the urgency that this moment requires. The leaders who made Mountainview Townhomes possible are showing how it’s done.”

The complex features 12 residential buildings offering a mix of one- and two-story townhomes with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. The development also includes a dedicated community building that provides a gathering space for residents, as well as an outdoor sports field and playground, a fenced dog run, and a community garden. Each home is equipped with energy-efficient appliances and fixtures, and residents have access to onsite parking.

When: 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23

Where: 5582 Kennebeck Loop, Klamath Falls, OR 97603