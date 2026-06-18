Love Is King to Host Private Advance Screening of New Healing Outdoor Documentary UNSEEN

Visit roamunseen.com for more screening dates Director Chad Brown filming the UNSEEN documentary Five veterans from the UNSEEN documentary

Veterans, sponsors, media and partners get a first look at Chad Brown's latest film ahead of its public premiere this summer.

This screening is a thank-you to everyone who stood with us on this journey, and a bridge toward the partnerships ahead. UNSEEN carries real stories of resilience.” — Chad Brown

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Is King will host a private advance screening of UNSEEN on June 22 at its Portland office, gathering the veterans, sponsors, board members, and volunteers who supported the film before it reaches a wider audience this summer. UNSEEN, written and directed by Chad Brown, follows five U.S. veterans on a 200-mile bikepacking expedition through Oregon's backcountry, where they confront trauma, build resilience, and claim the right to roam freely outdoors.

The veterans set out from Lakeview, the gateway to the Oregon Timber Trail, and travel 200 miles across volcanic plateaus and alpine forests as part of Love Is King's Freedom to Roam project. Along the way, the film connects their journey to the legacy of the Triple Nickel, the nation's first Black smokejumpers, who protected Oregon's forests during World War II while being denied the right to serve in combat.

UNSEEN arrives at a moment when conversations about veteran mental health and equitable outdoor access are gaining wider attention. The film is part of Love Is King's broader Freedom to Roam initiative, which works to remove barriers to outdoor access and safety for BIPOC communities, veterans, and other marginalized groups across the more than 600-mile Oregon Timber Trail.

"This screening is a thank-you to everyone who stood with us on this journey, and a bridge toward the partnerships ahead," explained Chad Brown, founder of Love Is King and director of UNSEEN. "UNSEEN carries real stories of resilience, and I wanted the people who made it possible to see it first."

UNSEEN will be released publicly this summer, with a premiere August 1 in Lakeview and additional 2026 screenings planned in Bend, Sisters, Eugene, and Salem. To find a premiere near you, visit roamunseen.com/screening-dates. To learn more about Chad Brown's work, visit loveisking.org/who-we-are.

About Love Is King Love Is King is a nonprofit founded by Chad Brown that works to dismantle hate, bigotry, and barriers to outdoor access for BIPOC communities, veterans, and other marginalized groups. Through expeditions, storytelling, and advocacy, Love Is King builds pathways for underrepresented communities to roam the outdoors freely and safely.

About Chad Brown, an award-winning photographer, filmmaker, Navy veteran, and conservationist whose work sits at the intersection of storytelling and advocacy. As founder of Soul River Inc. and Love Is King, he has spent over a decade building pathways for BIPOC and Indigenous communities to reconnect with wild spaces, while using film and photography to put underrepresented voices at the center of the conservation movement.

Brown holds degrees from American Intercontinental University and Pratt Institute, and has led more than 30 expeditions into the Arctic Circle, becoming the first African American to hold a backcountry guide permit for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He has testified before Congress alongside the Alaska Wilderness League and the Gwich'in Nation, and his photography has appeared in The New York Times Magazine and campaigns spanning hip-hop culture to global brand storytelling.

With Unseen, Brown turns his lens toward veterans navigating invisible wounds, continuing a body of work defined by a singular belief: that healing, justice, and connection to land are inseparable. His films don't just document movements, they help build them.

Learn more at chadocreative.com

High-resolution photos available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1t5l92RzJ8CUUb101E3faxUoDjsIv89Gt?usp=sharing

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