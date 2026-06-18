SCIENTIFIC GLOBAL NAMED TO MM+M AGENCY 100 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific Global, an award-winning, independently-owned, female-founded medical communications agency, announced today its inclusion in the 2026 MM+M Agency 100, the annual ranking of leading healthcare marketing and communications agencies in North America.

Published by MM+M (Medical Marketing + Media), the Agency 100 recognizes agencies helping define the future of healthcare marketing and communications.

Scientific Global’s inclusion reflects its continued commitment to advancing medical communications as a strategic driver of understanding, engagement, and behavior change across the life of a brand. The agency has built its reputation on the belief that the best healthcare communications begin with a strong scientific foundation, helping life sciences organizations transform complex science into innovative and actionable engagement.

The recognition follows Scientific Global’s recent selection as MedComms Agency of the Year at the 2026 Manny Awards and underscores the agency’s growing influence within the healthcare communications industry.

“Healthcare professionals can’t confidently act on science they don’t understand,” said Jennifer Rudolph, Founding Partner. That reality has guided us from day one and shaped our belief that medical communications are not simply a support function. They are a strategic driver of understanding, trust, and informed action. She explains, “The challenge isn’t data. It’s understanding. We are relentlessly committed to work that transforms scientific complexity into clarity, keeping the human experience at the center of meaningful engagement. We’re honored to be recognized by MM+M and grateful to our clients and partners who share this commitment."

A repeat honoree, Scientific Global was also recognized in MM+M’s Agency 100 in 2025. The agency’s continued inclusion reflects its focus on scientific excellence, strategic partnership, and helping clients build stronger brands through stronger scientific understanding.

To view Scientific Global’s profile in the MM+M Agency 100 2026, visit https://www.mmm-online.com/companydetail/scientific-global-agency-100-2026/.

About Scientific Global

Scientific Global is an award-winning, independently owned, female-founded medical communications agency known for turning complex science into competitive advantage. We believe the most impactful healthcare communications begin with the strongest possible scientific foundation—one that drives engagement, understanding, adoption, and growth throughout the life of a brand.

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