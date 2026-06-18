Chairmen Guthrie and Joyce Announce Oversight and Investigations Hearing on the Fraud Risks of State Medicaid Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, announced a hearing titled State Medicaid Program Integrity: Examining Fraud Risks and Oversight Deficiencies.

“Fraud puts the Medicaid program at risk, harming beneficiaries and reducing access to quality health care for the most vulnerable Americans. States have a duty to be responsible stewards of public resources, but a lack of stringent guardrails at the state level has left Medicaid programs highly susceptible to fraud,” said Chairmen Guthrie and Joyce. “The Committee is conducting meaningful oversight to address fraud and moving forward with the next phase of our oversight work to eradicate systemic fraud and fortify Medicaid program integrity nationwide.”

Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing titled State Medicaid Program Integrity: Examining Fraud Risks and Oversight Deficiencies

WHAT: Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing to continue the Committee’s oversight work in rooting out systemic fraud in Medicaid and strengthening program integrity across the nation.

DATE: Thursday, June 25, 2026

TIME: 10:15 AM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Claire Richey with the Committee staff at Claire.Richey@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Katie West at Katie.West@mail.house.gov.