Texas A&M Forest Service partners with Texas Military Department to strengthen wildfire aviation response

When wildfire activity increases across Texas, having the right resources in place quickly is critical. Through its partnership with the Texas Military Department, Texas A&M Forest Service expands its aviation capabilities to respond to emerging incidents across the state.

The collaboration provides access to National Guard aviation assets, including Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters, which can often be mobilized faster than out-of-state resources.

“Due to this long-standing partnership with Texas Military Department, the Texas A&M Forest Service utilizes these helicopters as an initial attack resource when they are activated for fire response,” said Fred Luecke, aviation specialist with Texas A&M Forest Service.

Luecke has worked with National Guard aviation units since 2007, helping develop wildfire aviation procedures, strengthen coordination and build the operational capabilities that support wildfire response today. Over time, the partnership has evolved through stronger communication, coordination and joint training efforts.

“When extreme wildfire conditions develop and additional aviation resources are needed, we can request activation of National Guard aviation resources and tailor the aircraft we request depending on fire behavior and expected conditions,” said Elise Roberts, rotor-wing coordinator with Texas A&M Forest Service. “Black Hawks are great for initial attack because they can be off the ground quickly, while Chinooks carry larger buckets and are more effective on extended or multi-day incidents.”

These aircraft serve as a force multiplier, supporting response efforts during periods of increased wildfire activity and providing additional aviation capacity when wildfire activity increases across the state.

During 2025, the National Guard supported Texas A&M Forest Service on 10 wildfires that burned 13,509 acres. Across those incidents, up to 11 aircraft were made available over a combined 192 operational days to support wildfire response efforts.

Because wildfire response is a collateral duty for Army National Guard aviation units, these resources are typically activated during periods of elevated wildfire activity when state and contracted resources become limited. National Guard personnel also support military deployments, border operations, search and rescue missions and emergency management responses across Texas and the United States.

“Texas is one of the best Army National Guard aerial firefighting programs in the country,” Luecke said. “The guard gets used very often, and they do an extremely good job.”

The partnership was recently demonstrated during a May deployment to the Texas Panhandle. On May 15, Army National Guard aviation resources were activated and relocated to Amarillo in response to multiple large wildfires and forecasted fire weather conditions across the region.

During the deployment, National Guard crews supported suppression efforts on the Blue Diamond Fire in Oldham County, working alongside Texas A&M Forest Service personnel and other aviation resources to complete water drips and assist ground crews. The aircraft remained positioned in the Panhandle through May 20 before returning to their home bases.

In addition to incident response, Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Military Department conduct annual training exercises focused on aviation coordination, communication and safety. These exercises help build familiarity between crews and establish operational expectations before wildfire activity increases.

“The partnership between the Texas Military Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service keeps Texans safe when wildfires strike,” said CW3 John Maney, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot and designated pilot-in-command with the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility. “Because both teams train together throughout the year, they can step in instantly to support local crews when fires break out.”

Several years ago, both organizations increased direct training with local fire agencies and aviation resources to strengthen coordination and establish a shared understanding of wildfire response operations.

“For the members of the Texas Military Department, responding to these emergencies is a duty close to home — it is about helping neighbors and protecting communities,” Maney said.

By combining state agency expertise with military aviation capabilities, the partnership enhances Texas’ ability to protect lives, property and natural resources during wildfire events.