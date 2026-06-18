COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
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Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
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- FDA Publish Date:
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- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
- Company Name:
- Clover Hill Dairy, LLC.
- Brand Name:
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Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
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Product Description
Various sizes of Hard and Soft Cheese including: Ricotta Cheese, Soft Cuajada in Brine, Soft Cuajada (vacuum sealed), Cuajada (vacuum sealed, Yummy Cheddar, White Cheddar, White Colby, Monterey Jack, Marble Jack, Fresh Cheddar Curd, Cheddar, Flavored Chee
Company Announcement
June 18, 2026 - Clover Hill Dairy of Mechanicsville, Maryland is expanding their recall to include all Clover Hill Dairy brand cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and still births among pregnant women.
Clover Hill Dairy products are sold directly from their retail market, at farmers markets, and through third party distributors in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Products may be relabeled under a different brand name when distributed, including but not limited to KESSO, QUESOS LA RICURA, IZALCO, DE MI PUEBLO, RIO LINDO. Consumers are urged to check the manufacturer information on packages, if available. The label on clamshell containers should identify the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit (or plant) number as “24-128”.
All Clover Hill Dairy brand cheeses currently on the market are included in this recall. Recalled products include the following:
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Product Name
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Quantity / Sizes
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Soft Cuajada in Brine
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5-gallon bucket (30-lbs), 2-gallon bucket
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Soft Cuajada (vacuum sealed)
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5-lb bags, 2.5-lb clam shell, 0.90-lb (14-
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Cuajada (vacuum sealed)
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30-lb boxes
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Ricotta
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5-gallon bucket (40-lbs), 2-gallon bucket
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Soft Cuajada Crumbs
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Mild Cheese Varieties - Yummy Cheddar, White Cheddar,
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1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lbs, 5-lbs, 40-lbs
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Mild Cheese Varieties - Snack Pack Assorted Regular Mild
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Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz)
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Mild Cheese Varieties - 3-in-A-Pack Assorted White Colby,
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Approx. 0.20-lbs (3.2-oz)
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Mild Cheese Varieties - Fresh Cheddar Curd
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0.75-lb box, 1.50-lb box
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Sharp Cheese Varieties - Cheddar, Yummy Cheddar,
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1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lbs, 5-lbs
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Sharp Cheese Snack Pack Sharp Stix White or Yellow
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Regular size Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz)
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Flavored Cheese - Horseradish
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1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb
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Flavored Cheese - Old Bay Cheddar
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1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb
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Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper
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1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb
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Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - Snack Pack Assorted
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Regular size Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz)
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Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - 3-in-a-Pack Assorted
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Approx. 0.20-lbs (3.2-oz)
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Smoked Cheddar Cheese Varieties - Cheddar, White Cheddar
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1/2-lb, 1-lb
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Smoked Pepper Cheese Varieties - Jalapeno Cheddar
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1/2-lb pieces, 1-lb pieces
To date, there have been 9 illnesses, 8 hospitalizations, and 1 death linked to the soft cheese products.
Customers should not eat, sell, or serve the recalled cheese. Please return to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission on behalf of Clover Hill Dairy at 240-528-8850 extension 327 Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm eastern standard time.
Clover Hill Dairy board and staff members sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hardships caused by this recall, and we sincerely hope to correct this problem as soon as it is safely possible. Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to serving our valued customers again in the near future.
Link to Original Press Release
Link to FDA Advisory
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Clover Hill Dairy
- 240-528-8850 extension 327