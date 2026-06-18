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Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 18, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 18, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name: Clover Hill Dairy, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Various sizes of Hard and Soft Cheese including: Ricotta Cheese, Soft Cuajada in Brine, Soft Cuajada (vacuum sealed), Cuajada (vacuum sealed, Yummy Cheddar, White Cheddar, White Colby, Monterey Jack, Marble Jack, Fresh Cheddar Curd, Cheddar, Flavored Chee

Company Announcement

June 18, 2026 - Clover Hill Dairy of Mechanicsville, Maryland is expanding their recall to include all Clover Hill Dairy brand cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and still births among pregnant women.

Clover Hill Dairy products are sold directly from their retail market, at farmers markets, and through third party distributors in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Products may be relabeled under a different brand name when distributed, including but not limited to KESSO, QUESOS LA RICURA, IZALCO, DE MI PUEBLO, RIO LINDO. Consumers are urged to check the manufacturer information on packages, if available. The label on clamshell containers should identify the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit (or plant) number as “24-128”.

All Clover Hill Dairy brand cheeses currently on the market are included in this recall. Recalled products include the following:

Product Name Quantity / Sizes Soft Cuajada in Brine 5-gallon bucket (30-lbs), 2-gallon bucket

(14-lbs) Soft Cuajada (vacuum sealed) 5-lb bags, 2.5-lb clam shell, 0.90-lb (14-

oz) clam shell Cuajada (vacuum sealed) 30-lb boxes Ricotta 5-gallon bucket (40-lbs), 2-gallon bucket

(18-lbs), 2.5-lb tubs, 1-lb clam shell Soft Cuajada Crumbs Mild Cheese Varieties - Yummy Cheddar, White Cheddar,

White Colby, Monterey Jack, Marble Jack 1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lbs, 5-lbs, 40-lbs Mild Cheese Varieties - Snack Pack Assorted Regular Mild

Stix White Colby, Marble Jack, Yummy Cheddar Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz) Mild Cheese Varieties - 3-in-A-Pack Assorted White Colby,

Marble Jack, Yummy Cheddar Approx. 0.20-lbs (3.2-oz) Mild Cheese Varieties - Fresh Cheddar Curd 0.75-lb box, 1.50-lb box Sharp Cheese Varieties - Cheddar, Yummy Cheddar,

White Cheddar, Monterey Jack 1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lbs, 5-lbs Sharp Cheese Snack Pack Sharp Stix White or Yellow Regular size Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz) Flavored Cheese - Horseradish 1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb Flavored Cheese - Old Bay Cheddar 1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper

Jack, Sizzlin Colby with Habanero Peppers 1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - Snack Pack Assorted

Pepperjack Stix - Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper Jack Regular size Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz) Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - 3-in-a-Pack Assorted

Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Sizzlin Colby Approx. 0.20-lbs (3.2-oz) Smoked Cheddar Cheese Varieties - Cheddar, White Cheddar 1/2-lb, 1-lb Smoked Pepper Cheese Varieties - Jalapeno Cheddar 1/2-lb pieces, 1-lb pieces

To date, there have been 9 illnesses, 8 hospitalizations, and 1 death linked to the soft cheese products.

Customers should not eat, sell, or serve the recalled cheese. Please return to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission on behalf of Clover Hill Dairy at 240-528-8850 extension 327 Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm eastern standard time.

Clover Hill Dairy board and staff members sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hardships caused by this recall, and we sincerely hope to correct this problem as soon as it is safely possible. Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to serving our valued customers again in the near future.

Link to Original Press Release

Link to FDA Advisory