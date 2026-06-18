Chairman Cassidy Sounds Alarm on Chinese Communist Party Potentially Spying on American Children, Stealing Families’ Personal Data

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, raised concerns about Momcozy, the leading company in the world for baby care products, potentially harvesting the data of American children and families for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). As a Chinese company, Momcozy is subject to China’s laws that can require companies to share users' information with the CCP.

“We have already seen cases where foreign adversaries such as China have sought to exploit U.S. laws to acquire information that could be used against individuals and our national interests," wrote Dr. Cassidy. “As we consider steps to protect families from having their information misused, we must pay particular attention to protecting the safety of children.”

Background:

Recently, Cassidy launched an investigation following a U.S. Department of Education report showing foreign entities aligned with the CCP and other adversaries attempting to influence American universities.

As Chairman, Cassidy is leading efforts to protect Americans’ private data. Earlier this Congress, the HELP Committee passed Cassidy’s Health Care Cybersecurity and Resilience Act to safeguard Americans’ health data. He has also investigated several cybersecurity lapses, including those by Him & Hers, Canvas, OPEXUS and UnitedHealth Group.

Read the full letter here or below.

Dear Ms. Pan:

Safeguarding sensitive consumer information is essential to ensuring that consumers know how companies collect and share data. We have already seen cases where foreign adversaries such as China have sought to exploit U.S. laws to acquire information that could be used against individuals and our national interests. As we consider steps to protect families from having their information misused, we must pay particular attention to protecting the safety of children.

Momcozy is the leading company in the world for baby care products, including the number one breast pump sold worldwide in 2025.[1] Momcozy links these products to its consumer app to provide reminders, logging information, and other tools to support mothers. Given the role Momcozy’s products play for new families, ensuring the information Momcozy collects is safeguarded is essential. Momcozy’s privacy policy, however, raises concerns about the company’s commitment to “supporting the entire motherhood journey.”[2] This privacy policy states that the company hosts its website in Canada and “may process your personal information in the United States and China.”[3] To better understand how Momcozy protects the privacy of mothers and families, additional information is needed. To that end, I request answers to the following questions by July 6, 2026:

Momcozy states that it collects detailed person information including “information related to the stage of your pregnancy,” “location data,” “your Internet Protocol address”, and “professional or employment-related information.”[4]

How does Momcozy use this information in its internal operations? Does Momcozy sell this information to third parties, including data brokers? How does Momcozy share this information with governments where this information is stored?

Momcozy states that the company hosts its site in China and as part of “providing… personal information, it is being transferred to, stored, collected, or processed in Canada, the United States, and China.”[5]

Why does Momcozy host its site in Canada? What personal information is stored in foreign countries, including Canada and China? What privacy and security protocols does Momcozy have in place to ensure this information is not improperly accessed? China’s laws governing data privacy require companies operating in China to broadly share information “in matters of national security.”[6] How does Momcozy share information with any entities associated with the Chinese Communist Party or the Chinese government, including any specific information it has shared of individuals who reside in the United States? In the last five years, has Momcozy shared any information of individuals who reside in the United States with the Chinese Communist Party or the Chinese government?

Momcozy offers several products, including wearable breast pumps, baby monitors, and sound machines that connect to Momcozy’s app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

What specific information does Momcozy connect via these products? How is this information stored and collected? How does Momcozy ensure that its remote access functions are not accessed without authorization? In the last five years, has Momcozy identified any unauthorized access of its consumer products? If so, please describe the incident and remedial steps Momcozy took.

###

For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.