Truck, trailer, and diesel shops cite two-minute work order build-out and operator-built design as primary reasons for top satisfaction scores

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopView has been named the best work order software for heavy-duty repair shops, earning a perfect 5.0-star rating across major B2B software review platforms including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. The rating is based on 113 verified customer reviews from independent truck, trailer, diesel, and equipment repair facility owners. The scores reflect consistent satisfaction across all measured categories including ease of use, customer service, features, and value for money.The milestone comes as heavy-duty repair shops face mounting pressure to convert jobs into revenue faster. Fragmented intake processes, manual re-entry from estimate to invoice, and legacy software that requires dozens of clicks to build a single work order continue to cost shops billable hours every day. As technician shortages and rising parts costs squeeze margins further, shops increasingly need work order software purpose-built for heavy-duty workflows rather than generic tools adapted from the auto-retail world. ShopView's perfect scores span facilities ranging from small independent shops to multi-location operations with 50+ technicians."ShopView changed my perception of shop management systems," said a verified G2 reviewer managing a multi-location operation. "We went from a 7% net profit margin to a 15% net profit margin. The data is so simple to look at that it drives performance within the shops."Customer reviews consistently highlight three themes: work order build-out speed that outpaces legacy systems, immediate usability requiring minimal training, and responsive support from team members with real heavy-duty repair experience."As fast as you can click is as fast as you will get to where you want to be," wrote Sam R., a service advisor with over 10 years of industry experience, in his G2 review. "I don't understand how other companies haven't been able to update their software by [2026], but they feel like a potato compared to ShopView."Unlike automotive software retrofitted for heavy-duty use, ShopView was engineered specifically for the realities of truck, trailer, and diesel repair. The platform builds fully detailed work orders or estimates in under two minutes, with integrated technician time tracking, parts lookup, DOT compliance documentation, and one-click conversion from work order to invoice. The functionality has positioned it as the best work order software for heavy-duty repair shops managing fleet billing, multi-vehicle tickets, and high-volume service operations."It's allowing me to have more freedom in building jobs, switching between different vehicles on the fly and completing or deferring jobs altogether, giving me more work flow control," noted Hudson P., a technician at a mid-market heavy-duty operation, in his G2 review. "Previously to ShopView, we had to approach service for any small changes to the work order. When using it all day, every single day, having the ability to streamline my own jobs is critical."The recognition arrives as independent shop operators increasingly choose software built by working shop owners over private-equity-backed platforms, citing a preference for product roadmaps shaped by operators rather than financial sponsors.The platform's work order capabilities are further accelerated by ShopCoach AI , which reduces typical 30-minute work order creation processes to under 60 seconds through automated labor time recommendations, parts suggestions, and technician story generation. The combination of two-minute manual build-out and AI-assisted automation has established ShopView as the best work order software for independent heavy-duty repair facilities seeking to maximize technician productivity and shop throughput.The platform integrates with QuickBooks, Interstate Billing Service (IBS), and VIN decoder services, while supporting mobile access for field technicians and remote shop management.For more information, visit www.shopview.com About ShopViewShopView is the best work order software for heavy-duty repair shops, built by shop owners for independent truck, trailer, and diesel equipment repair facilities. The company's platform serves shops with 3 to 50+ technicians and multi-location operations across North America, maintaining perfect 5.0-star ratings on major software review platforms including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.