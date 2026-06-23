Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc. Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Janitorial Services

Canadian Choice Award honours Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance for its commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and community support.

This award means a lot to my team and me. It’s a reflection of all the hard work, dedication, and pride we put into every job.” — Jervy Manalo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award proudly recognizes Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc. as a 2026 award winner in the Janitorial Services category, celebrating its commitment to quality, reliability, and community impact.Founded in 2016 and based in Surrey, Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc. provides commercial cleaning and building maintenance services across British Columbia. Serving offices, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, and industrial environments, the company delivers customized solutions that include janitorial cleaning, floor care, window cleaning, and exterior maintenance.What sets Twin Phoenix apart is its focus on tailored service and consistent execution. Each client receives a solution designed to meet the specific needs of their property, supported by a highly trained, detail-oriented team dedicated to maintaining the highest standards.“This award means a lot to my team and me. It’s a reflection of all the hard work, dedication, and pride we put into every job,” said Jervy Manalo, president and CEO of Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc. “For us, it’s not just recognition, it’s proof that our commitment to quality, consistency, and taking care of our clients truly makes a difference. Most importantly, this award belongs to the entire team. They are the backbone of Twin Phoenix, and this recognition shows that their effort and passion are seen and appreciated.”Winning the Canadian Choice Award has strengthened the company’s credibility and increased trust among both existing and prospective clients. It has also expanded visibility in the market, opening doors to new opportunities, partnerships, and larger-scale projects. Internally, the recognition has boosted team morale, reinforcing a culture built on pride, accountability, and continuous improvement.The company’s impact is evident in the results it delivers. In one notable case, Twin Phoenix transformed the cleanliness and overall experience of a high-traffic shopping centre, significantly improving conditions for visitors. The improvement not only enhanced customer satisfaction but also led to additional contracts through word-of-mouth referrals, demonstrating the tangible value of consistent, high-quality service.Beyond its operational work, Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc. contributes to the community by creating employment opportunities, including roles for individuals with special needs. By supporting inclusion and independence, the company continues to make a meaningful difference beyond its core services.Over the past year, the company has achieved several key milestones, including significant business growth, industry recognition, and expansion of its client base. Notably, Jervy Manalo was recognized among the top business leaders and nominated for national entrepreneurial honours, further reflecting the company’s upward trajectory.Looking ahead, Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc. is focused on expanding its services into neighbouring provinces while exploring potential opportunities in the United States. As the company evaluates new markets, it remains committed to maintaining the same level of quality, care, and integrity that has defined its success.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community impact. Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc.’s recognition reflects its dedication to raising industry standards while creating lasting value for clients and communities.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc.Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc. is a Surrey-based commercial cleaning and maintenance company serving clients across British Columbia. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in customized janitorial and building maintenance solutions tailored to a wide range of industries. Known for its reliability, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence, Twin Phoenix continues to grow as a trusted partner for businesses seeking high-quality, consistent service.Twin Phoenix Building Maintenance Inc. Social LinksWebsite: www.twinphoenix.ca Facebook: www.facebook.com/twinphoenixbuildingmaintenance/Twin Instagram: www.instagram.com/twin.phoenix/

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