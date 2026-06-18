EventRent Earns Gold for Best Event Equipment in Idaho’s Best Awards 2026 EventRent Idaho - Logo

Recognized by Idaho voters, EventRent earns Gold for Best Event Rental while continuing to set the standard for events across Boise and the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EventRent, one of Idaho’s largest event rental companies, has been awarded Gold for Best Event Equipment in the Idaho’s Best Awards 2026 — the annual program that recognizes outstanding businesses across the state based on community nominations and public voting. This recognition reflects the trust and loyalty of the countless Idaho families, couples, and organizations who have chosen EventRent to bring their most important moments to life.Since opening its doors in 2007, EventRent has grown to become Treasure Valley’s premier event rental partner, offering Idaho’s most extensive inventory of high-quality event equipment . From elegant wedding tents and specialty linens to professional-grade audio and visual systems, dance floors, lighting, and staging, EventRent provides the full spectrum of rentals needed to transform any space into an extraordinary event venue — for any occasion, at any scale.Idaho’s Best is an annual statewide awards program that recognizes businesses and organizations demonstrating excellence in customer service, quality, professionalism, and community impact. Winners are determined through community nominations and public voting, making the Gold distinction a direct reflection of customer confidence and satisfaction. For EventRent, earning this honor in the Best Event Equipment category underscores what has driven the company since its founding: an unwavering commitment to delivering seamless, memorable experiences for every client.The company’s reputation extends well beyond backyard gatherings and weddings. EventRent is the trusted rental partner behind some of Idaho’s most beloved annual events, including the Treefort Music Festival, the Albertsons Boise Open, and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Whether supporting a community celebration of hundreds or an intimate gathering of a few dozen, the EventRent team brings the same meticulous attention to detail and full-service dedication to every job.This recognition follows a series of industry distinctions for EventRent, including being named Idaho Bride’s 2025 Vendor of the Year for Wedding Rentals and earning a Featured Vendor badge from Rocky Mountain Bride — further cementing its position as Idaho’s most decorated and trusted event rental provider.EventRent continues to invest in expanding its inventory, growing its expert team, and strengthening its deep roots in the Treasure Valley community. Couples planning their dream Idaho wedding, businesses organizing corporate functions, and community groups putting on festivals and fundraisers can all count on EventRent to make their vision a reality — with the quality, reliability, and warmth that have defined the company for nearly two decades.About EventRentEventRent is Idaho’s largest event rental company , proudly serving the Treasure Valley since 2007. With the most extensive event rental inventory in the state — including tents, tables, chairs, linens, lighting, audio and visual systems, dance floors, staging, and more — EventRent brings expertise, dedication, and heartfelt care to every event. From intimate backyard gatherings to large-scale festivals and corporate functions, EventRent is the trusted partner for unforgettable Idaho celebrations.EventRent is located at 600 N Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.