Propane Council of Texas: Grill Safety Tips for Father's Day Weekend

Father's Day Grilling

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Texas families prepare for Father's Day cookouts, the Propane Council of Texas is releasing seasonal grill safety guidance along with information on the emissions differences between propane and charcoal grilling.Propane and Charcoal: Emissions ComparisonResearch on grilling fuels shows differences in combustion byproducts between propane and charcoal. Charcoal combustion releases higher levels of particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds. Propane combustion primarily produces water vapor and carbon dioxide, with fewer byproducts released during cooking.Grill Safety Guidelines for the SeasonWith outdoor cooking activity increasing, the Propane Council of Texas is highlighting the following safety guidelines for grill owners:Keep your distance. Position grills at least 10 feet from homes, deck railings, and structures. Avoid grilling under eaves, overhangs, or low-hanging tree branches.Grill on level ground. Place grills on a flat, stable surface to prevent tipping and uneven heat distribution.Open the lid before igniting. Opening the grill lid before ignition helps prevent gas accumulation, which can cause flashback or flare-up.Transport cylinders directly. After purchasing or exchanging a propane cylinder, transport it upright and secured, and avoid leaving it in a hot vehicle.Store cylinders outdoors. Propane cylinders should be stored outside in a well-ventilated area, never in a garage, shed, or other enclosed space — including cylinders believed to be empty.Propane is used in more than 48 million American households for a range of applications, including outdoor cooking. In Texas, propane grills are commonly used for slow-cooked dishes such as brisket as well as standard grilling.More information on propane use and safety is available at the Propane Council of Texas website, www.propanecounciloftexas.org About the Propane Council of Texas: The Propane Council of Texas is dedicated to promoting the safe, efficient, and responsible use of propane across the Lone Star State. From home heating to agriculture to outdoor living, propane powers Texas life.

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