Premier Workspaces Expands Newport Beach Presence with New Location in Former WeWork Space at Redstone Campus

Premier Workspaces logo Premier Workspaces at Redstone campus Premier Workspaces Redstone conference room

Opportunities like this allow Premier Workspaces to step in with a proven, long-term operating model that prioritizes service, consistency, and partnership” — Michael Pollack, EVP of Real Estate

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Workspaceshas opened a new flexible office space location at Lincoln Property Company’s Redstone campus, restoring the whole fourth floor at 4041 MacArthur Boulevard to active office use. The 23,789-square-foot office space, previously part of a two-floor WeWork operation in 2024, has been repositioned by Premier Workspaces as a long-term flexible workplace solution for companies in Newport Beach / Irvine and the greater Orange County market.The new Redstone location brings a full floor of high-quality flexible office space back to one of Newport Beach’s most accessible business campuses. With the addition of Redstone, Premier Workspaces now operates six locations in Newport Beach , underscoring the company’s continued investment in one of Orange County’s most important business markets. Designed for today’s evolving workplace needs, the center offers private offices, team suites, coworking, day offices, meeting rooms, event space, and virtual office plans with flexible terms.The space features light-filled lounges, collaborative conference rooms, serviced meeting rooms, access to outdoor terraces, and 39 private window and interior offices. Office configurations range from single-person offices to larger private team suites accommodating up to 20 desks, giving businesses the ability to scale without the cost, complexity, or long-term commitment of a traditional lease.“Opportunities like this allow Premier Workspaces to step in with a proven, long-term operating model that prioritizes service, consistency, and partnership,” said Michael Pollack, Executive Vice President of Real Estate at Premier Workspaces. “Working alongside Lincoln Property Company at Redstone enables us to strengthen an established Newport Beach property while supporting companies navigating how and where they work today.”Redstone offers onsite parking, coffee shop (The Lost Bean), bike storage, outdoor gathering areas, nearby dining, and convenient access to the 405, 73, and 55 freeways. The campus is also located near Costa Mesa and John Wayne Airport, making it a convenient option for local businesses, regional teams, and professionals seeking a high-quality Newport Beach office address.“Redstone is a strong, well-located campus, and reclaiming nearly 24,000 square feet allows us to meet continued demand for flexible office space in Newport Beach,” said Amy Fuller, President of Premier Workspaces. “This expansion aligns with our long-term strategy of operating stable, service-forward environments where businesses can scale without sacrificing quality or location.”The Redstone center is now open and available for private offices, team suites, coworking, on-demand meeting rooms, day offices, event space, and virtual office solutions.For more information, visit Premier Workspaces online or call (949) 260-9000.About Premier WorkspacesFounded in 2002, Premier Workspacesis a leading operator in the executive suite, coworking, and flexible office sector, with locations across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Since inception, the company has owned and operated more than 151 locations, representing over 2.7 million square feet of commercial office space nationwide. Workspaces that work™

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.