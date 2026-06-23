Rejuvatek Medical Appoints Renowned Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Stephen Eubanks as Medical Director for inkOUT®

The inkOUT® logo, Rejuvatek Medical's flagship non-laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal technology.

Rejuvatek Medical appoints dermatologist Dr. Stephen Eubanks as Medical Director for inkOUT® and debuts its next-generation device at Be+Well, Booth #413.

inkOUT® stands apart in how it addresses the real limitations of other treatments. This next-generation device has the potential to redefine non-laser tattoo and PMU removal.” — Dr. Stephen Eubanks, Medical Director, Rejuvatek Medical

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rejuvatek Medical Inc. , a leader in innovative aesthetic technologies for non-laser ink removal and revision, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stephen (Steve) Eubanks, MD, an esteemed board-certified dermatologist, as Medical Director of its flagship inkOUT® portfolio. In this role, Dr. Eubanks will provide strategic clinical guidance and leadership to support the continued development and optimization of inkOUTtreatments. His expertise will help Rejuvatek deliver best-in-class outcomes in the rapidly expanding market for safe, effective tattoo and permanent makeup removal, without lymphatic clearance.Dr. Eubanks brings over 40 years of clinical experience in dermatology, with a strong background in cosmetic and laser dermatology. A longtime Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, he founded his private practice in 1984. The practice was acquired by Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS) in 2015, and he continues to be recognized for his commitment to advancing patient-centered aesthetic treatments.“We are extremely excited that someone of Dr. Eubanks’ stature sees the immense value of our technology and is ready to help take our company to the next level,” said Thomas Kinder, CEO of Rejuvatek Medical. “His clinical leadership will be instrumental in refining protocols, supporting medical validation, and ensuring we deliver the highest standard of care to patients and providers in the tattoo and permanent makeup removal space.”His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Rejuvatek, which is advancing a next-generation inkOUTsystem designed to deliver faster clearance, expand efficacy across the most stubborn ink colors, and improve patient comfort. Dr. Eubanks will play a central role in guiding the clinical development and validation of this innovative device. Rejuvatek will be unveiling the latest inkOUTdevice at the upcoming Be+Well Conference in Las Vegas on June 27th. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #413 for live treatment demonstrations and to experience the technology firsthand."After four decades in dermatology, I've seen tattoo removal technologies come and go, but inkOUTstands apart in how it addresses the real limitations of other treatments," said Dr. Eubanks. "What excites me most is where this is headed. The next-generation device Rejuvatek is developing has the potential to redefine what patients and providers can expect from non-laser removal, and I'm thrilled to help bring it to practices everywhere."Dr. Eubanks will collaborate with Rejuvatek’s clinical and marketing teams on treatment protocol optimization, clinical studies, physician and provider education, and the advancement of inkOUTas a preferred non-laser solution in medical and aesthetic practices.About inkOUTinkOUTutilizes patented TEPR™ (Trans-Epidermal Pigment Release) technology to naturally expel tattoo and permanent makeup ink through the skin’s surface. Designed as a safer, more effective alternative to traditional laser methods, inkOUToffers faster clearance across all ink colors and skin types with fewer sessions and improved patient comfort.About Rejuvatek MedicalRejuvatek Medical Inc. is a Utah-based medical aesthetics company dedicated to developing advanced, non-laser solutions for tattoo and permanent makeup removal. The Company’s mission is to provide safer, more effective, and clinically supported treatments that meet the growing demand in the professional aesthetics market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.