Watch out for bears while camping, hiking and backpacking in Colorado bear country

Bear activity peaks in the summer. Keep food sources secured to prevent conflicts with bears.

June 18, 2026

DENVER — Colorado is home to a large population of black bears–estimated at 17,000-20,000 animals–and the majority of them live in areas where humans camp, hike, and backpack. This summer, CPW is reminding the public to be BearWise to avoid conflicts when enjoying our wonderful outdoors.

Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible trash, human food or other attractants with strong odors. A bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its fear of humans. When bears become too comfortable around humans, they can destroy property or even threaten human safety.

As of June 12, 2026, CPW has received 1,192 reports of bear activity across the state.

“Most conflicts between people and bears begin when bears gain access to food, garbage or other attractants left by people,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Tim Kroening. “Properly storing food, securing trash and pet food, and keeping campsites clean helps protect both people and bears. If a bear visits your campsite, make loud noises by yelling, clapping, blowing a whistle or using an air horn, and always give the bear a clear path to leave. These actions can discourage bears from becoming comfortable around people and help prevent future conflicts.”

Bear reports are high this year, likely due to the generally warm and dry winter Colorado experienced impacting natural forage opportunities for bears. This year, it is even more important that humans not provide unhealthy, unsafe food attractants for bears.

“When camping or recreating in bear country, carry bear spray, stay alert and report concerning bear encounters to Colorado Parks and Wildlife,” Kroening said.

Live BearWise®. Keep bears wild.

As a member of BearWise, CPW encourages everyone to share BearWise information with their neighbors and communities to help prevent conflicts with bears. CPW asks all residents and visitors to help save Colorado’s bears by being actively bear prepared throughout the year. Human-bear conflicts are most often traced back to human behavior. Living BearWise is the most effective way to prevent human-caused conflicts with bears.

Six Outdoor BearWise Basics

Stay Alert & Stay Together - Pay attention to your surroundings and stay together. Walk, hike, jog, or cycle with others when possible. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and make noise periodically so bears can avoid you. Leave No Trash or Food Scraps - Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don't burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even "harmless" items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food. Keep Dogs Leashed - Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don't force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home. Camp Safely - Set up camp away from dense cover and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn when cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers OR out of sight in locked vehicle OR suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree. Local regulations vary. Know What To Do If You See a Black Bear - If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell "Hey Bear" until it leaves. Stay with your group. If it keeps approaching, use bear spray. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively. Carry Bear Spray & Know How To Use It - Bear spray is proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you. It doesn't work like bug repellent, so never spray your tent, campsite or belongings.

For more information on bears in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/living-bears . If you have questions or need to report bear problems, call your nearest CPW office

Media resources

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is providing additional resources to assist with media coverage on reducing conflicts with bears in Colorado this year so residents can work towards keeping our bears wild. Media members can contact their local public information officer for localized information.

The link below contains:

Facts and figures folder with: 2025 Bear Reports Summary, 2025 Bear Report Progression Map, Bear Flyers

Folders with photos and videos from bear encounters for use by media outlets

Bear Media Kit Thank you for helping CPW spread the word on the importance of being BearWise® and making small adjustments to your home and outdoor routines to keep wildlife in mind.

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