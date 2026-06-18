Manuka Honey Is Poised To Become The Wound Care Trend Of The Year

David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

7 Unique Advantages Make This Exotic Natural Treatment Heal Wounds Faster & More Effectively.

Because of Manuka honey’s limited supply and strict quality certification systems, its appeal as a premium wound care product has heightened demand.” — David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- People have been using honey to heal wounds for thousands of years. Honeys are effective because they all have an enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide, which is a natural antiseptic and anti-bacterial. Manuka honey is different from other honeys due to its distinctive properties that make it even more effective in healing wounds. Not only does Manuka honey make the enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide, it also contains a high level of additional, non-peroxide, antibacterial components, including Methylglyoxal (MGO) plus another synergistic element that has enhanced antibacterial properties. These unique properties more than double the effectiveness of Manuka honey as a wound care treatment and also enhance its ability to heal wounds that resist traditional methods.Manuka honey comes from New Zealand, the only place on earth where bees collect nectar from the Manuka bush (Leptospermum scoparium) to produce this special honey. “Because of Manuka honey’s limited supply and strict quality certification systems, its appeal as a premium wound care product has heightened demand,” said David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer of Gentell, the largest vertically integrated wound care company in the world, and an outspoken advocate for the rights of the elderly and disabled. Navazio’s company has recently purchased New Zealand’s ManukaMed, rebranded it as Gentell Manuka Honey, and is on a mission to expand Manuka Honey’s availability as a wound care line of products to the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Gentell Manuka Honey is the only Manuka honey product offered in the United States that is approved by Medicare for reimbursement as a wound care treatment. Manuka honey wound care products are available infused in bandages, as a topical cream and in other forms.The “founding father” of Manuka honey science, Dr. Peter Molan, reported the efficacy of medical-grade Manuka honey in wound healing across 17 randomized controlled trials involving 1,965 patients. In addition, Molan’s body of research includes positive findings from five clinical trials, 10 multiple case studies, 35 single case studies and 16 animal trials. The evidence continues to grow. Even patients suffering from unusual, slow-healing or chronic wounds are responding positively to Gentell Manuka Honey products over traditional wound care products.Navazio outlines 7 unique advantages Gentell Manuka Honey brings to wound care over other treatments. They include:1) Decreased biofilm.Biofilms are complex communities of microorganisms that can form on wounds, significantly impacting the healing process. They consist of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms embedded in a protective matrix. This matrix makes it difficult for the immune system and antibiotics to effectively combat the bacteria, often leading to chronic, non-healing wounds.2) Increased plasmin activity.Gentell's Manuka honey products offer consistent increased plasmin activity by suppressing plasminogen activator inhibitor (PAI), which digests the fibrinclot, loosening slough and necrotic tissue attached to the wound bed,3) Enhanced osmotic action.Manuka honey promotes osmotic action which draws lymph fluid into the wound, further assisting loosening debris and necrotic tissue for easier removal.4) Preserves a consistent pH bed level.Manuka honey reduces pH levels in the wound promoting faster healing. Optimal pH levels in the wound bed should range from 3.5-4.2. Higher MGO concentration in medical-grade Manuka honey wound care products promotes more productive healing in wound beds, requiring a lower pH level for optimizing the healing process.5) Compares favorably to the use of alternative treatments such as silver bandages.Due to its strong antimicrobial activity, silver is sometimes prescribed for treatment of wounds. Compared to Manuka honey treatments, silver has the potential to impair healing by exerting toxic effects on keratinocytes and fibroblasts. Manuka honey has no such issues.6) Gentell Manuka Honey is certified quality.Gentell Manuka Honey is tested and certified by an accredited laboratory under the ISO 17025:2005 standard. It is also the only wound care treatment authorized for reimbursement by Medicare.7) Manuka honey wound care lowers cost.Although Manuka honey products may cost more than traditional wound care products, its tendency to promote faster wound healing saves on both staff time and materials, while significantly increasing patient satisfaction.“Some of the benefits my patients receive when using Manuka honey include decreased biofilm, decreased pain, decreased time to heal and decreased infection – which all adds up to a superior wound dressing,” said Stephen Bergquist, MD, CWSP, at Jackson-Madison County Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.-----------ABOUT GENTELL:Gentell is the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Paraguay, China and New Zealand, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care products to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other health care settings. Gentell is also a pioneer in developing innovative and technologically advanced wound care database and logistics systems for its customers to make wound care more effective and efficient in improving people’s lives.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: Gentell.comLinkedIn: linked.com/in/davidnavazio linkedin.com/company/gentellTwitter: x.com/david_navazio @gentell2701Facebook: facebook.com/DNavazio# # #

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