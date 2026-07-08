In2Trading Launches Ask The Desk, an AI Platform That Turns Stock Questions Into Instant Analysis
New conversational tool lets everyday investors analyze any stock, ETF, crypto, or index by asking a question — instant, data-driven answers in seconds
Built for self-directed investors, Ask The Desk addresses a long-standing gap in the market: individual investors have access to more data than ever, but the expertise to interpret it — the analysts, the terminals, the research desks — has remained locked inside institutions. Ask The Desk closes that gap by doing the interpretation itself. Its AI reads the fundamentals, technicals, and valuation data behind any ticker and answers the investor's actual question in plain English, backed by real market data.
"Most investors don't need more data — they need answers. We built Ask The Desk so anyone can ask a real question about a stock and get the kind of analysis that used to require a professional terminal or an analyst on call," said William Joseph, founder of In2Trading LLC. "Our goal is to put institutional-grade research within reach of every investor, in language they can actually use."
Users enter a ticker symbol, ask a question — such as whether a stock is overvalued, how its earnings have trended, or what its technical indicators suggest — and receive a structured analysis covering valuation, fundamentals, technicals, and relevant market context. The platform draws on real financial data to ground every response.
Ask The Desk is available now at desk.in2trading.com. Subscription plans start with a free trial and scale to Pro and Ultimate tiers for investors who require deeper historical data and intraday analysis.
About In2Trading LLC
In2Trading LLC is a Los Angeles-based financial technology company focused on making professional-grade investment research accessible to self-directed investors. Its flagship product, Ask The Desk, combines AI with market data to deliver on-demand financial analysis through a plain-English conversational interface. Learn more at in2trading.com.
Disclaimer
Ask The Desk is an informational research tool. Nothing provided by Ask The Desk constitutes financial advice, investment recommendations, or an offer to buy or sell any security. Users should conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.
William Joseph
In2Trading LLC
press@in2trading.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
X
Ask The Desk — AI Stock Analysis in Seconds
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.