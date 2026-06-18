DOJO Air Supports Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month Through Capitol Hill Leadership Briefing

The event will bring together policymakers, mental health leaders and advocates to discuss emotional intelligence and men’s well-being

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOJO Air is excited to announce it will be participating in the upcoming Capitol Hill briefing, “ Men Lead Well: Because Mental Health and Emotional Intelligence Matter ,” taking place on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. in Washington, D.C., at the Russell Senate Office Building, Room SD-B48. This marks an important milestone for DOJO Air as it continues to expand the national conversation around the connection between breathing, mental wellness and human performance.This briefing is in recognition of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and will be hosted by Tonja R. Myles, the Senior Advisor for Awareness, Partnerships and Community Engagement and Christena Huntsman Durham, Vice President of the Huntsman Family Foundation, Huntsman Mental Health Foundation and Set Free Indeed Ministry. It will bring together leaders from mental health, behavioral health, peer support, public service, faith leadership and community advocacy to discuss the role of mental health and emotional intelligence in families, workplaces and communities.The briefing will feature:Discussions focused on reducing stigma around men’s mental health, increasing access to care and strengthening peer supportA bipartisan call to action developed through collaboration among leaders across multiple sectorsRecognition of bipartisan Members of Congress for their leadership on mental health and substance use disorder policy initiativesOpportunities for networking and collaboration among stakeholders committed to improving mental health outcomesAs a next-generation breathing platform designed to help measure and improve breathing patterns, DOJO Air recognizes the connection between respiratory health, stress management, emotional regulation and overall well-being. Representing DOJO Air at the briefing will be co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Ira Hayes and Performance Advisory Committee members Steve Hubbard and Myles.Hubbard will be opening the event with “We Can All Breathe Together,” a guided breathwork and mindfulness experience focused on grounding, emotional regulation, stress reduction and emotional wellness.Hayes, alongside other industry leaders, will participate in the panel discussion “Men Leading Well: Mental Health, Emotional Intelligence, and Breaking the Stigma.” In addition to his work at DOJO Air, Hayes is a veteran and has a background in breathwork, nervous system regulation, personal transformation and self-development, and will apply this expertise to the conversation around men’s mental health.Other speakers and panelists will include:Dr. Monty Burks — Director, Center For Faith, US HHSDr. Chuck Browning — CEO, Behavioral Health LinkRawle Andrews — Executive Director, American Psychiatric Association FoundationJoe Briggs — Global Head of Executive Engagement and Partnerships, AmazonDr. Art Kleinschmidt — Senior Advisor, DHS Office of Health SecurityRob Robertson — Financial Services Expert, Strategic Leadership, Builder & P&L LeaderBart Berkey — Author, Leadership Trainer, and Founder & CEO of Most People Don’t, LLC"We were invited to Capitol Hill because policymakers are beginning to understand what clinicians have quietly known for years — that how you breathe determines how you feel, how clearly you think, and how well you recover,” said Craig Olson, DOJO Air CEO. “Mental wellness and physical wellness are so closely connected, and regulated breathing is what bridges that gap. At DOJO Air, we are building the tools to make that measurable, continuous, and easily accessible to everyone."As conversations around men’s mental health continue to evolve, DOJO Air believes breath awareness and training can serve as practical tools for supporting resilience, focus, recovery and emotional regulation. The company is excited to join leaders across healthcare, advocacy and public service sectors in advancing a broader conversation about mental health.To learn more about DOJO Air, visit www.DOJOair.com To learn more about “Men Lead Well: Because Mental Health and Emotional Intelligence Matter,” visit https://evite.me/HN5XVamHSE About DOJO Health, Inc.Based in San Diego, Calif., DOJO Health, Inc., is the creator of DOJO Air, a smart breath-training device that tests, trains, and tracks lung performance using guided light feedback, volumetric breathing, and interactive data to improve respiratory health. DOJO Air is designed to turn breathing—one of the body’s most fundamental processes—into a trainable, trackable performance metric, empowering users to strengthen their lungs, regulate stress, and unlock better physical and mental performance through smarter breathing. Learn more at https://www.dojoair.com/

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