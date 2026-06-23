Monarch Social Media Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Digital Marketing

Canadian Choice Award honours Monarch Social Media for transforming social media into a powerful driver of growth for brands across North America.

Being recognized as a Canadian Choice Award Winner is a meaningful validation of the work we show up to do every day.” — Holly Medwid

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award proudly recognizes Monarch Social Media as a 2026 award winner in the Digital Marketing Agencies category, highlighting its impact in elevating social media as a core driver of business growth.Founded in 2021 and based in Toronto, Monarch Social Media is a dedicated social media agency built for brands that are ready to treat social media as a serious growth channel. Serving ambitious businesses across Canada and the United States, the agency delivers strategic, high-quality social media management designed to drive measurable results.Unlike many agencies where social media is treated as a secondary service, Monarch Social Media offers a fully integrated, hands-on approach. Strategy, content creation, on-site filming, trend research and execution, community management, and ongoing optimization are all handled in-house by a specialized team. From producing TikTok-first content to actively engaging with audiences in real time, every element is executed by real people focused on building consistent, high-performing digital presences, not automated systems or generic outputs.A key driver behind these results is Monarch’s approach to community management, which prioritizes real, human interaction over templated responses. By actively engaging with audiences through comments and direct messages, the team helps brands build trust, strengthen relationships, and convert attention into meaningful business outcomes.“Being recognized as a Canadian Choice Award Winner is a meaningful validation of the work we show up to do every day,” said Holly Medwid, CEO and Owner of Monarch Social Media. “Social media management is often underestimated as a discipline, and this award reflects that when it is done with real strategy and dedication, it produces results worth recognizing. For our team, it is a reminder that the standard we hold ourselves to is being noticed.”The recognition reinforces the agency’s long-standing belief that social media is not a supporting element, but a primary driver of growth. As brands continue to prioritize digital presence, Monarch Social Media has positioned itself at the forefront of helping clients lead conversations in their industries and achieve sustained, measurable success.The agency’s impact is best reflected in its client outcomes. Businesses that once struggled with visibility have gone on to experience record-breaking sales, increased market presence, and rapid growth. In many cases, success driven by social media strategy has created new challenges in scaling operations, a clear indicator of the effectiveness of Monarch’s approach.Beyond client success, Monarch Social Media is also committed to shaping the future of the industry. With a growing team of more than 15 professionals, the company emphasizes continuous learning and development, helping establish social media as a legitimate and sustainable career path.Now approaching five years in business, Monarch Social Media continues to build on its momentum. With a strong client base and proven results, the agency is focused on reaching full capacity in Toronto while preparing for expansion into new markets across North America.A key area of growth for the company is its work within the creator economy. By leveraging product seeding, brand ambassador programs, affiliate strategies, and user-generated content, Monarch Social Media is helping brands build trust through authentic, real-world engagement driven by human insight, not automated content systems. This shift toward everyday creators and genuine experiences is producing strong results and signals a new direction for digital marketing.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community impact. Monarch Social Media’s recognition reflects its leadership in redefining social media as a powerful, results-driven business tool.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Monarch Social MediaMonarch Social Media is a Toronto-based social media agency specializing in strategy-driven social media management for growth-focused brands. Founded in 2021, the agency offers a full-service approach that includes strategy, on-site content production and filming, trend-driven content creation, community management, and ongoing optimization, all designed to build strong, consistent digital presences. With a focus on measurable results and authentic engagement, Monarch Social Media helps businesses scale through the power of social.Monarch Social Media Social LinksWebsite: https://www.monarchsocialmedia.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monarchsocialmedia/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@monarchsocialmedia X: https://x.com/monarchxsocial LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/monarch-socialmedia/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/monarchsocialmedia/

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