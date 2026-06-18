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Governor Ivey Announces 130 New Jobs as Vulcaflex Selects Auburn for U.S. Expansion

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that Vulcaflex S.p.A, an Italian manufacturer of synthetic leathers used in the automotive industry, is opening its first U.S. facility in Auburn. The almost $70 million investment will create 130 jobs.

“Alabama is pleased to welcome Vulcaflex to its new North American home in Auburn,” said Governor Ivey. “I am confident Vulcaflex chose wisely in locating here and will find the community partners, skilled workforce and business-friendly environment that continues to grow Alabama’s automotive industry.”

Vulcaflex is a family-owned company founded in 1965 in Cotignola, Italy. It manufactures advanced surface materials used in the interior of automobiles.

“The North American market is of great importance to our company,” said Vulcaflex CEO Roberto Bozzi. “We are excited to establish in Alabama a complete production of our synthetic leather materials for the automotive industry in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“The combination of our unique Italian design and the local production in the U.S. will allow us to grow our market alongside globally known automotive manufacturers with assembly plants in North America.”

Vulcaflex worked with the Alabama Department of Commerce’s European Office to visit Alabama and then selected Auburn Technology Park West for its facility. The site is being prepped for construction.

“Vulcaflex selecting Auburn was the result of flawless collaboration between the state of Alabama, the City of Auburn, Auburn University, Southern Union State Community College and the utility companies,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “I am grateful to everyone involved. On behalf of the City Council, we welcome the Italian company Vulcaflex to Auburn.”

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Governor Ivey Announces 130 New Jobs as Vulcaflex Selects Auburn for U.S. Expansion

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