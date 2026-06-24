Underground Donut Tour Expands in Pennsylvania with Launch of New Pittsburgh Donut Tour

Incredible pastries you'll get to sample Beautiful architecture of Pittsburgh Try the best baklava in Pittsburgh Try the famous burnt almond torte, perhaps even in donut form Amazing pastries throughout the tour

Explore Pittsburgh's sweetest side with donuts, local history, architecture, and culture on a family-friendly walking tour through the City of Bridges.

Pittsburgh has an incredible food culture, fascinating history, beautiful architecture, and some truly outstanding bakeries.” — Jeff Woelker

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underground Donut Tour, the world's highest-rated donut tour, is excited to announce the launch of its newest experience, the Pittsburgh Sweet Treats, Coffee & City History Walking Tour. The new tour marks the company's second location in Pennsylvania, following the successful launch of its Philadelphia tour in 2019.Founded in Chicago in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour has grown into an international attraction operating across the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Known for combining delicious donuts, local history, and entertaining storytelling, the company has welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests and earned more than 10,000 five-star reviews from travelers around the world.The new Pittsburgh experience showcases the city's unique neighborhoods, rich industrial heritage, striking architecture, and thriving food scene. Guests will enjoy a curated selection of donuts and sweet treats while exploring some of Pittsburgh's most iconic locations and learning how the city transformed from an industrial powerhouse into one of America's most vibrant destinations."We've wanted to bring the Underground Donut Tour to Pittsburgh for years," said Jeff Woelker, Founder of the Underground Donut Tour. "Pittsburgh has an incredible food culture, fascinating history, beautiful architecture, and some truly outstanding bakeries. It's the perfect city for one of our tours, and we're thrilled to finally give locals and visitors a new way to experience the City of Bridges."Throughout the approximately two-hour walking tour, guests will discover hidden gems, sample a variety of sweet treats, and hear stories about Pittsburgh's transformation from a steel town into a modern center for technology, education, healthcare, and culture. Along the way, guides share entertaining stories about the city's neighborhoods, sports traditions, famous residents, and unique local character.The Pittsburgh launch represents another milestone in the company's continued growth as it expands into new destinations across North America and Europe. The addition of Pittsburgh strengthens the Underground Donut Tour's presence in Pennsylvania, where the Philadelphia tour has become one of the company's most popular experiences since its debut more than seven years ago.The Pittsburgh Sweet Treats, Coffee & City History Walking Tour is family-friendly and designed for both visitors looking to explore the city and locals seeking a fun new way to experience their hometown. Like all Underground Donut Tours, the experience combines great food, local history, and memorable storytelling in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the Underground Donut Tour website.About the Underground Donut TourFounded in Chicago in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour is the world's leading donut-themed food tour company. Operating in more than 20 cities across four countries, the company offers guided walking tours that combine delicious donuts and sweet treats with local history, architecture, and culture. The Underground Donut Tour has been recognized as one of the top food experiences in the United States and has earned more than 10,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide.For more information or to book a tour, visit the Underground Donut Tour website.

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