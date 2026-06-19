ACCLAIMED AMAZON BEST SELLER ‘THE BLACK EXEC AND THE SEVEN MYTHS’ NOW AVAILABLE AS AN AUDIOBOOK ON JUNETEENTH

The Black Exec And The Seven Myths is now available on Audible

On the Anniversary of its Initial Publication, The Black Exec Empowers the Next Generation of Aspiring Leaders of Color

... the audio version will allow even more people to benefit from the lessons I have learned during my three-decade plus career at a Fortune 50 corporation.” — Barron Witherspoon, Sr.

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark the anniversary of his book’s highly praised release, Barron Witherspoon, Sr , the CEO/Founder of The Black Exec LLC and the author of The Black Exec and the Seven Myths , today announced the launch of the Amazon best seller as an audiobook now available on Audible “This day is special and intentional,” said Witherspoon. “The Black Exec was first published on June 19th to commemorate the announcement in 1865 that the last group of enslaved individuals in the United States were free.He continued. “We have come a long way since that day. However, being a person of color in the workplace comes with its own special set of challenges. In today’s environment, our hard-won achievements are under significant strain. We cannot stop moving forward, and that was a mindset that drove our ancestors to accomplish things that were once considered unthinkable. The Black Exec provides a pathway for readers to achieve their goals, regardless of the environment in which they find themselves and the obstacles placed before them.”Witherspoon, an experienced orator and popular speaker, decided to develop the audio version to create an intimate, accessible experience for listeners. Recognizing that aspiring professionals now absorb critical leadership development on the go, the audio format brings the text to life with the nuanced energy, candor, and personal warmth that are Witherspoon’s trademark. It transforms the written word into a dynamic mentoring session, providing actionable strategies that inspire and motivate the listener.“The Black Exec has been an Amazon best-seller for three consecutive years, and the audio version will allow even more people to benefit from the lessons I have learned during my three-decade plus career at a Fortune 50 corporation,” Witherspoon said.About The Black Exec – The BookThe Black Exec and the Seven Myths imparts timely advice and wisdom for establishing a successful career in business. It is based on Witherspoon’s successful career at Procter & Gamble, where he worked for 35 years. He identifies the seven myths that many Black executives commonly face today, no matter how well-intentioned the organization and company culture may be and that can derail any ambitious leader of color. Witherspoon offers practical insights to help readers recognize and address each myth while encouraging young Black leaders to adopt a proactive mindset in the face of adversity, being confident and prepared to meet any challenge.“What is especially interesting,” Witherspoon notes, “is that while the book is directed toward young, aspiring people of color, many other people outside of that group have come to me to express how much it resonates with them. It is unexpected and I value the fact that The Black Exec is seen as a resource for such a diverse audience.”About Barron Witherspoon, Sr.A former senior vice president at Procter & Gamble, Witherspoon is now a sought-after public and keynote speaker, author, and strategic advisor trusted to deliver insight on executive leadership and preparing high-potential talent for senior leadership roles at a vast array of prestigious platforms, including UBS, L3 Harris, Strada HBCU Leadership Summit, New Jersey Institute of Technology, TEDx UMSV, and The Harlem Book Fair.Witherspoon is the author of The Black Exec and The Seven Myths, a three-year Amazon best- seller and a National Indie Excellence Award finalist. His earlier book, The Fallacy of Affinity, is now in its third printing. His opinion pieces have appeared in FORTUNE, The Hill, The Grio and The Orlando Sentinel. He founded The Black Exec LLC in 2025. Visit www.theblackexec.com to learn more.

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