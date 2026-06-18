MoDOT announces prequalified teams for sixth Improve I-70 project, Kingdom City to Warrenton

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation has received Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from the teams interested in competing for the contract to design and construct the sixth project of MoDOT’s statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Kingdom City to Warrenton is a $583 million Design-Build project that will improve the 44-mile stretch of Interstate 70 from Kingdom City to Warrenton and is one of several projects which will widen the I-70 corridor across the state.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget form the General Assembly signed into law by the governor provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue for the costs to build a third lane of Interstate 70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add three lanes in each direction on approximately 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

The pre-qualified teams are as follows:



Ames Construction

Ames Construction, Parsons Engineering

Improve 70 East Alliance

Emery Sapp & Sons, Clarkson Construction Company, Wilson & Company, and Bartlett & West

Millstone Weber Team

Millstone Weber, Jacobs Engineering, and WSP

Missouri Interstate Constructors

William Charles Construction, Michels Road & Stone, Inc., KCI Construction, AECOM, and TYLin

MoDOT will issue the Request for Proposals in late June 2026 to these teams to work through development of their Design-Build proposals for the project. The department will work through the procurement process with these teams, who will submit their proposal for the potential selection of the winning contract in November 2026. Construction could start as early as Spring 2027. There are still opportunities for additional consultants and subcontracting firms to be added to each team.

Design-Build is a project delivery method that combines both the design and construction phases into one contract. The selected contract team completes the design and construction in parallel instead of in succession, which saves time and resources.

The project goals are as follows:

Deliver the project by Dec. 31, 2030, within the program budget.

Provide a third lane of travel for eastbound and westbound I-70 from Kingdom City to Warrenton.

Modernize I-70 while improving pavement, bridges, and interchanges to provide better traffic flow and movement of freight.

Minimize construction impacts with a focus on work zone safety, communication, and construction staging while maintaining mobility.

Provide expanded employment opportunities while developing and using a diverse workforce.

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For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/improvei70. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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