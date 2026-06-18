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Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee to meet June 25

The Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee to the NC Marine Fisheries Commission will meet Thursday, June 25 at the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City.

The meeting is open to the public and can also be viewed on WebEx.

The committee will receive an update and discuss the draft 2026 amendment to the NC Coastal Habitat Protection Plan, including initial discussion on developing comprehensive options to protect identified Submerged Aquatic Vegetation habitat related to all activities under the authority of the MFC.
 

Habitat & Water Quality Advisory Committee
June 25 at 6 p.m.
NC Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West
Morehead City, NC 28557

Click here for the full agenda and WebEx links.

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Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee to meet June 25

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