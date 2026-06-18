I-29 ramps to Buchanan Route DD near Faucett to close overnight beginning June 22

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plans to resurface the ramp shoulders from Interstate 29 to Buchanan County Route DD overnight beginning Monday, June 22.

Traffic Impacts: The southbound off-ramp and northbound on-ramp from I-29 to Route DD will be closed from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. from June 22-26.

As a part of this project, a portion of I-29 from Pigeon Creek to the Platte County line is scheduled to be resurfaced beginning in mid-July.

The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed by mid-October 2026.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

Facebook | X | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###