Reminder: Nodaway County Route VV Platte River Bridge to close Monday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Nodaway County Route VV Platte River Bridge, near Conception, is scheduled to close beginning Monday, June 22. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Louis-Company, to complete a bridge replacement project.

Traffic Impacts: The Route VV bridge will be closed through early November 2026. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route around the closure.

For more information about this project, visit: https://www.modot.org/projects/route-vv-bridge-replacement-nodaway-county

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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Project Webpage

https://www.modot.org/projects/route-vv-bridge-replacement-nodaway-county